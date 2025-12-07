Hosted by

Brentwood Park Elementary Grade 7 Committee

Brentwood Park Elementary 2026 Grade 7 Committee's Silent Auction

1455 Delta Ave, Burnaby, BC V5B 3G4, Canada

4 Vancouver Canadians Tickets item
4 Vancouver Canadians Tickets
$55

Starting bid

See the next Trey Yesavage!


To redeem, please call the Nat Bailey Box Office at 604.872.5232 after April 1, 2026.

This certificate is redeemable for four (4) tickets to one (1) 2026 regular season home game in the Reserved Grandstand only (based on availability; blackout dates listed below). Please redeem well in advance of the game you want to attend as games sellout, and we do not want you to be disappointed!

This certificate is non-transferable, has no cash value, and cannot be combined with any other offers.

Blackout Dates: Canada Day, Fireworks Extravaganzas, Friday-Sunday games in June-September.


Donated by the Vancouver Canadians

Vancouver Canadians Tickets
$55

Starting bid

See the next Trey Yesavage!


To redeem, please call the Nat Bailey Box Office at 604.872.5232 after April 1, 2026.

This certificate is redeemable for four (4) tickets to one (1) 2026 regular season home game in the Reserved Grandstand only (based on availability; blackout dates listed below). Please redeem well in advance of the game you want to attend as games sellout, and we do not want you to be disappointed!

This certificate is non-transferable, has no cash value, and cannot be combined with any other offers.

Blackout Dates: Canada Day, Fireworks Extravaganzas, Friday-Sunday games in June-September.


Donated by the Vancouver Canadians

$200 The Keg Gift Card item
$200 The Keg Gift Card
$170

Starting bid

$200 The Keg Steakhouse gift card. Donated by The Keg and Kalliope Siu

4 tickets to a 2026 regular season Vancouver Bandits item
4 tickets to a 2026 regular season Vancouver Bandits
$60

Starting bid

Worth $140,this 4-ticket package is valid for one 2026 regular season home game at Langley Events Centre and is eligible in the Orange section of the arena bowl. Since their 2025 season just ended, the tickets will be valid for a game next summer, booking after May 1, 2026


The Vancouver Bandits are British Columbia’s professional basketball team. As the westernmost club in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), the Bandits offer an entertainment experience that combines a fast-paced game day atmosphere with a presentation of some of the world's top professional athletes within a world-class venue at Langley Events Centre.

https://www.thebandits.ca/

Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley, BC V2Y 3J4

Black & Decker Air Fryer Toaster Oven item
Black & Decker Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$60

Starting bid

Black & Decker Air Fryer Toaster Oven w/ 5 Functions, Stainless Steel, 4-Slices


Item Discontinued, original retain price: $134.99 + tax.


https://www.canadiantire.ca/en/pdp/black-decker-air-fryer-toaster-oven-w-5-functions-stainless-steel-4-slices-0432759p.html


Donated by Canadian Tire: Grandview Highway

$25 Safeway (Sobeys) Gift Card item
$25 Safeway (Sobeys) Gift Card
$21

Starting bid

Support Canadian Companies! $25 Sobeys Gift Card. Item Donated by Safeway Kensington Square. Usable at Sobeys, Fresh Co, Safeway, IGA, Thrifty Foods.

Two Tickets to Bard on the Beach item
Two Tickets to Bard on the Beach
$80

Starting bid

Two vouchers for the Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival's 2026 season!

Choose from either The Merry Wives of Windsor or Macbeth from June to September 2026 (excluding the opening night performances).  Make it a date night and enjoy an incredible performance!


Value: $164 Donated by Bard on the Beach.

2 tickets to a 2026 BC Lions home game item
2 tickets to a 2026 BC Lions home game
$60

Starting bid

Two (2) Lower Corner Tickets to a 2026 BC Lions Regular Season Home Game at BC Place Stadium, courtesy of the BC Lions and our Community Partner, TELUS.


Tickets and instructions will be emailed to the winner.

10 City of Burnaby Be Active Passes item
10 City of Burnaby Be Active Passes
$50

Starting bid

City of Burnaby 10 Be Active Passes Description: Get ready to stay active with 10 Be Active Passes from the City of Burnaby! These passes provide access to a variety of recreational facilities and programs, making it easy to enjoy fitness and fun throughout the community. Details: Pass Type: Drop In Active Pass Quantity: 10 passes Usage: Valid for access to various city recreational facilities and programs Retail: $60+, depending on usage. Donated by the city of Burnaby

Three Winter Stuffed Animals item
Three Winter Stuffed Animals
$10

Starting bid

Three winter-themed plush toys.

Three winter-themed plush toys.
$10

Starting bid

Three winter-themed plush toys.

Three winter-themed plush toys.
$10

Starting bid

Three winter-themed plush toys.

Starbucks Dome Lid Cold Cup (24 oz) item
Starbucks Dome Lid Cold Cup (24 oz)
$10

Starting bid

Starbucks Dome Lid Cold Cup (24 oz) Keep cool with every icy sip from this purple cold cup – there’s even a dome lid to protect a beverage topped with whipped cream! For cold drinks only, hand wash only. Donated by Starbuck Carlton Square

1 Sofie Birkin Starbucks Stainless Steel Cold Cup (24 oz) item
1 Sofie Birkin Starbucks Stainless Steel Cold Cup (24 oz)
$12

Starting bid

Designed by Sofie Birkin, this 24-ounce stainless steel cold cup, depicting a Pride march with a waving rainbow flag and a swirling pink and red straw. Handwash Only. Donated by Starbuck Carlton Square. For cold beverages only. Not for use in the microwave, hand wash only. Please read detailed care instructions. Donated by Starbuck Carlton Square.

Starbucks Cup Tumbler 24oz w/ Silicon Butterfly Straw Topper item
Starbucks Cup Tumbler 24oz w/ Silicon Butterfly Straw Topper
$12

Starting bid

Starbucks 2024 Cup Tumbler 24oz With Silicon Butterfly Straw Topper. Compatible with Starbucks COLD-TO-GO Straws. Handwash Only. Donated by Starbuck Carlton Square. For cold beverages only. Not for use in the microwave, hand wash only.

EA Sports NHL 26 PS5 Online Digital Code item
EA Sports NHL 26 PS5 Online Digital Code
$20

Starting bid

Platform: Playstation 5

Digital Code

Region: North-America


Retail Sale Price: $44.99 + Tax

Donated by: EA Sports


Play like a superstar in EA SPORTS NHL® 26. That starts with ICE-Q 2.0, now powered by NHL EDGE data, so your favorite superstars think, move, and play like their on-ice selves. That includes data-informed Attributes and Tendencies which make star players perform in true-to-life fashion, with their playstyles and decision-making game-aware and impactful. A fine-tuned and enhanced arsenal of 28 X-Factors spans five different categories and is driven by unique animations, tactical gameplay outcomes, and tiers of impact, turning each into a formidable on-ice weapon. Superstars now truly feel like superstars.

NHL 26 Standard Edition Bundle XSX WW Online Digital Code item
NHL 26 Standard Edition Bundle XSX WW Online Digital Code
$20

Starting bid

NHL 26 Standard Edition Bundle XSX WW

Digital Code

(EXCLUDES BELGIUM)

Platform: XBox SX

Region: Worldwide


Retail Sale Price: $44.99 + Tax

Donated by: EA Sports


Play like a superstar in EA SPORTS NHL® 26. That starts with ICE-Q 2.0, now powered by NHL EDGE data, so your favorite superstars think, move, and play like their on-ice selves. That includes data-informed Attributes and Tendencies which make star players perform in true-to-life fashion, with their playstyles and decision-making game-aware and impactful. A fine-tuned and enhanced arsenal of 28 X-Factors spans five different categories and is driven by unique animations, tactical gameplay outcomes, and tiers of impact, turning each into a formidable on-ice weapon. Superstars now truly feel like superstars.

EA SPORTS FC 26 PS5/PS4 NA Online Digital Code item
EA SPORTS FC 26 PS5/PS4 NA Online Digital Code
$20

Starting bid

EA SPORTS FC 26

Platform: Playstation 5

Region: North-America


Retail Sale Price: $44.99 + Tax

Donated by: EA Sports


Experience the most authentic football game yet with EA Sports FC 26 for PlayStation 5. Build your dream squad in Football Ultimate Team, tackle exciting Manager Live Challenges, or level up your custom player in Clubs—every mode hits harder than ever. With fresh gameplay modes, new archetypes, and over 20,000 real players, it’s your time to own the pitch.

F1 25 PS5 NA Online Digital Code item
F1 25 PS5 NA Online Digital Code
$20

Starting bid

F1 25


Platform: Playstation 5

Region: North-America


Retail Sale Price: $44.99 + Tax

Donated by: EA Sports


Make your mark and feel the rush of the track in F1 25 for PlayStation 5. Experience the thrill of Formula One with intense competition and strategic gameplay. Build your F1 dynasty in the revamped My Team mode, where you control every aspect of your team's rise to glory. Navigate the thrilling third chapter of Braking Point, with every decision shaping your journey.

SPLIT FICTION - STANDARD EDITION XSX WW Online Digital Code item
SPLIT FICTION - STANDARD EDITION XSX WW Online Digital Code
$20

Starting bid

SPLIT FICTION - STANDARD EDITION XSX WW

Platform: XBox SX

Region: Worldwide


Retail Sale Price: $64.99 + Tax

Donated by: EA Sports


https://www.xbox.com/en-CA/games/store/split-fiction/9n1wxxd1rl8d


All Reviews score 90%+

It's gonna be made into a MOVIE!!!


https://variety.com/2025/film/news/sydney-sweeney-split-fiction-movie-amazon-1236415738/


Embrace mind-blowing moments as you’re pulled deep into the many worlds of Split Fiction, a boundary-pushing co-op action adventure from the studio behind 2021 Game of the Year Winner, It Takes Two. Mio and Zoe are contrasting writers – one writes sci-fi and the other writes fantasy – who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas. They’ll have to rely on each other to break free with their memories in-tact, working together to master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between sci-fi and fantasy worlds in this unexpected tale of friendship.

TALES OF KENZERA - ZAU XBOX Online Digital Code item
TALES OF KENZERA - ZAU XBOX Online Digital Code
$10

Starting bid

TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU XSX WW

Platform: XBox SX


Retail Sale Price: $29.99 + Tax

Donated by: EA Sports


https://www.ea.com/games/tales-of-kenzera/zau


Tales of Kenzera: ZAU follows the story of a young shaman named Zau, who must capture the spirits of three monsters as offerings to Kalunga, the God of Death, who promises to revive his father. Zau is very athletic, being able to double jump, wall jump and dash through air. Zau is equipped with two weapons: the sun mask and the moon mask. The sun mask allows Zau to deal melee damage up close, while the moon mask enables him to damage enemies from afar. Both masks have their own distinct upgrade path

