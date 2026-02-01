The Rascal’s Shop

[$30+tx] PRESALE, FOR PICKUP JUNE 6-7 ONLY. Available in sizes S to 5XL. 100% pre-shrunk heavy cotton, pill resistant, high stitch density. Measurements: chest width (laid flat) × body length, 1" tolerance S: 18" × 28", M: 20" × 29", L: 22" × 30", XL: 24" × 31", 2XL: 26" × 32", 3XL: 28" × 33", 4XL: 30" x 34", 5XL: 32" x 35"
[$30+tx] PRESALE, FOR PICKUP JUNE 6-7 ONLY. Available in sizes S to 5XL. 100% pre-shrunk heavy cotton, pill resistant, high stitch density. Measurements: chest width (laid flat) × body length, 1" tolerance S: 18" × 28", M: 20" × 29", L: 22" × 30", XL: 24" × 31", 2XL: 26" × 32", 3XL: 28" × 33", 4XL: 30" x 34", 5XL: 32" x 35"
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T-shirt Laval '26
$34.49
Available until Aug 16
[$30+tx] PRESALE, FOR PICKUP JUNE 6-7 OR AUG 21-23 ONLY. Slight redesign of 2025 with updated year. Available in sizes S to 5XL. 100% pre-shrunk heavy cotton, pill resistant, high stitch density. Measurements: chest width (laid flat) × body length, 1" tolerance S: 18" × 28", M: 20" × 29", L: 22" × 30", XL: 24" × 31", 2XL: 26" × 32", 3XL: 28" × 33", 4XL: 30" x 34", 5XL: 32" x 35"
[$30+tx] PRESALE, FOR PICKUP JUNE 6-7 OR AUG 21-23 ONLY. Slight redesign of 2025 with updated year. Available in sizes S to 5XL. 100% pre-shrunk heavy cotton, pill resistant, high stitch density. Measurements: chest width (laid flat) × body length, 1" tolerance S: 18" × 28", M: 20" × 29", L: 22" × 30", XL: 24" × 31", 2XL: 26" × 32", 3XL: 28" × 33", 4XL: 30" x 34", 5XL: 32" x 35"
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BM Long Sleeve Shirt
$51.74
Available until Aug 16
[$45+tx] PRESALE, FOR PICKUP JUNE 6-7 OR AUG 21-23 ONLY. Same design as the event t-shirt without the year. Available in sizes S to 3XL. 100% pre-shrunk heavy cotton, pill resistant, high stitch density. Measurements: chest width (laid flat) × body length, 1" tolerance S: 18" × 28", M: 20" × 29", L: 22" × 30", XL: 24" × 31", 2XL: 26" × 32", 3XL: 28" × 33"
[$45+tx] PRESALE, FOR PICKUP JUNE 6-7 OR AUG 21-23 ONLY. Same design as the event t-shirt without the year. Available in sizes S to 3XL. 100% pre-shrunk heavy cotton, pill resistant, high stitch density. Measurements: chest width (laid flat) × body length, 1" tolerance S: 18" × 28", M: 20" × 29", L: 22" × 30", XL: 24" × 31", 2XL: 26" × 32", 3XL: 28" × 33"
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BM Hooded Sweatshirt
$68.99
Available until Aug 16
[$60+tx] PRESALE, FOR PICKUP JUNE 6-7 OR AUG 21-23 ONLY. Same design as the event t-shirt without the year. Available in sizes S to 5XL. 50/50 pre-shrunk medium cotton-polyester, pill resistant, high stitch density. Measurements: chest width (laid flat) × body length, 1" tolerance S: 20" × 27", M: 22" × 28", L: 24" × 29", XL: 26" × 30", 2XL: 28" × 31", 3XL: 30" × 32", 4XL: 32" × 33", 5XL: 34" × 34"
[$60+tx] PRESALE, FOR PICKUP JUNE 6-7 OR AUG 21-23 ONLY. Same design as the event t-shirt without the year. Available in sizes S to 5XL. 50/50 pre-shrunk medium cotton-polyester, pill resistant, high stitch density. Measurements: chest width (laid flat) × body length, 1" tolerance S: 20" × 27", M: 22" × 28", L: 24" × 29", XL: 26" × 30", 2XL: 28" × 31", 3XL: 30" × 32", 4XL: 32" × 33", 5XL: 34" × 34"
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