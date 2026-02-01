The Rascal’s Shop

[$45+tx] PRESALE, FOR PICKUP JUNE 6-7 OR AUG 21-23 ONLY. Same design as the event t-shirt without the year.

Available in sizes S to 3XL. 100% pre-shrunk heavy cotton, pill resistant, high stitch density.

Measurements: chest width (laid flat) × body length, 1" tolerance

S: 18" × 28", M: 20" × 29", L: 22" × 30", XL: 24" × 31", 2XL: 26" × 32", 3XL: 28" × 33"

[$45+tx] PRESALE, FOR PICKUP JUNE 6-7 OR AUG 21-23 ONLY. Same design as the event t-shirt without the year.

Available in sizes S to 3XL. 100% pre-shrunk heavy cotton, pill resistant, high stitch density.

Measurements: chest width (laid flat) × body length, 1" tolerance

S: 18" × 28", M: 20" × 29", L: 22" × 30", XL: 24" × 31", 2XL: 26" × 32", 3XL: 28" × 33"

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