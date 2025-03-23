Bridging the Gap: Trauma, Violence & Justice Thursday May 15, 2025

If you are purchasing a ticket to donate please indicate that
If you are purchasing for a group - please provide all names for the name tags - not certain yet? You can tell us more closer to the date after your purchase!
If you are purchasing a ticket to donate please indicate that
If you are purchasing for a group - please provide all names for the name tags - not certain yet? You can tell us more closer to the date after your purchase!
Add a donation for We're Here For You Canada
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!