Britannia Backyard Bash

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Hometown Heroes Division: Adult Co-Ed 3x3 Outdoor Event on Friday June 19, 2026. Come cheer on our unsung heroes from Vancouver Firefighters, Vancouver Police, Vancouver Health Care, and so much more. Max 5 players. Minimum 1 female-identifying player on the court at all times. Suggested entry fee donation of $200 per team - reversible jerseys included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.
Men's Open Division: Adult 3x3 Outdoor Event on Saturday June 20, 2026. Max 4 players. Suggested entry fee donation of $200 per team - reversible jerseys included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.
Women's Open Division: Adult 3x3 Outdoor Event on Saturday June 20, 2026. Max 4 players. Suggested entry fee donation of $200 per team - reversible jerseys included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.
Boys' U18 Division: 3x3 Outdoor Event on Saturday June 20, 2026. Max 5 players. Minimum $25. Suggested entry fee donation of $125 per team - game shirts included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.
Boys' U18 Division: 3x3 Outdoor Event on Saturday June 20, 2026. Max 5 players. Minimum $25. Suggested entry fee donation of $125 per team - game shirts included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.
Girls' U18 Division: 3x3 Outdoor Event on Saturday June 20, 2026. Max 5 players. Minimum $25. Suggested entry fee donation of $125 per team - game shirts included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.
Girls' U14 Division: 3x3 Outdoor Event on Saturday June 20, 2026. Max 5 players. Minimum $25. Suggested entry fee donation of $125 per team - game shirts included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.
Help sponsor a youth team participating in the Britannia Backyard Bash 3x3 Outdoor Festival. Tax receipts will be issued for donations over $100.
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