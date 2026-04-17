Britannia Backyard Bash

Hometown Heroes Division: Adult Co-Ed 3x3 Outdoor Event on Friday June 19, 2026. Come cheer on our unsung heroes from Vancouver Firefighters, Vancouver Police, Vancouver Health Care, and so much more. Max 5 players. Minimum 1 female-identifying player on the court at all times. Suggested entry fee donation of $200 per team - reversible jerseys included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.