Girls Who LEAP: Lead To Empower & Act With Purpose Society

Hosted by

Girls Who LEAP: Lead To Empower & Act With Purpose Society

About this event

Britannia Backyard Bash

1001 Cotton Dr

Vancouver, BC V5L 3T4, Canada

Hometown Heroes Division (Co-Ed)
$200

Hometown Heroes Division: Adult Co-Ed 3x3 Outdoor Event on Friday June 19, 2026. Come cheer on our unsung heroes from Vancouver Firefighters, Vancouver Police, Vancouver Health Care, and so much more. Max 5 players. Minimum 1 female-identifying player on the court at all times. Suggested entry fee donation of $200 per team - reversible jerseys included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.

Men's Open Division
$200

Men's Open Division: Adult 3x3 Outdoor Event on Saturday June 20, 2026. Max 4 players. Suggested entry fee donation of $200 per team - reversible jerseys included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.

Women's Open Division
$200

Women's Open Division: Adult 3x3 Outdoor Event on Saturday June 20, 2026. Max 4 players. Suggested entry fee donation of $200 per team - reversible jerseys included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.

Boys' U18 Division
Pay what you can

Boys' U18 Division: 3x3 Outdoor Event on Saturday June 20, 2026. Max 5 players. Minimum $25. Suggested entry fee donation of $125 per team - game shirts included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.

Boys' U14 Division
Pay what you can

Boys' U18 Division: 3x3 Outdoor Event on Saturday June 20, 2026. Max 5 players. Minimum $25. Suggested entry fee donation of $125 per team - game shirts included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.

Girls' U18 Division
Pay what you can

Girls' U18 Division: 3x3 Outdoor Event on Saturday June 20, 2026. Max 5 players. Minimum $25. Suggested entry fee donation of $125 per team - game shirts included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.

Girls' U14 Division
Pay what you can

Girls' U14 Division: 3x3 Outdoor Event on Saturday June 20, 2026. Max 5 players. Minimum $25. Suggested entry fee donation of $125 per team - game shirts included. 100% proceeds will go towards building a Buckets & Borders court for youth in rural Mexico.

Sponsor A Youth Team
$100

Help sponsor a youth team participating in the Britannia Backyard Bash 3x3 Outdoor Festival. Tax receipts will be issued for donations over $100.

Add a donation for Girls Who LEAP: Lead To Empower & Act With Purpose Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!