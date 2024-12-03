St. John's Elora
Britten: Ceremony of Carols (additional sales)
36 Henderson St
Elora, ON N0B 1S0, Canada
General admission
CA$30
General seating throughout the church. Doors will open 45 minutes before the performance.
General seating throughout the church. Doors will open 45 minutes before the performance.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Children (12 and under), Students, and Arts Workers
CA$10
General seating throughout the church. Doors will open 45 minutes before the performance.
General seating throughout the church. Doors will open 45 minutes before the performance.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout