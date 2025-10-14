Beaconsfield Kirkland Ringuette Association

Hosted by

Beaconsfield Kirkland Ringuette Association

About this event

Sales closed

BRKA Silent Auction

Pick-up location

16950 Boul Hymus, Kirkland, QC H9H 3W7, Canada

HABS Fanatics Jersey - No Name item
HABS Fanatics Jersey - No Name
$125

Starting bid

Value $200

CCM Tacks XF Pro 75 - Senior RH item
CCM Tacks XF Pro 75 - Senior RH
$125

Starting bid

Value $400

CCM Jetspeed FT8 Pro - Senior LH item
CCM Jetspeed FT8 Pro - Senior LH
$125

Starting bid

Value - $400

CCM FTW Kit for Bunnies or Novice item
CCM FTW Kit for Bunnies or Novice item
CCM FTW Kit for Bunnies or Novice
$50

Starting bid

Value - $120

Small Navy Gear Bag

Women's Junior Elbow Pads

Women's Junior Medium Shoulder Pads

CCM FTW - AT-Ben-Cad - Pads item
CCM FTW - AT-Ben-Cad - Pads item
CCM FTW - AT-Ben-Cad - Pads
$50

Starting bid

Value - $120

Women's Senior MED Shoulder Pads

Knee Pads 11"

CM Fitness - Personal Training - 5 x 30mins item
CM Fitness - Personal Training - 5 x 30mins
$50

Starting bid

Value - $250

Located on Hymus opposite Kirkland Arena. Have a workout while the girls are practicing

CM Fitness - Personal Training - 5 x 30mins item
CM Fitness - Personal Training - 5 x 30mins
$50

Starting bid

Value - $250

Located on Hymus opposite Kirkland Arena. Have a workout while the girls are practicing

Timberland Leather Backpack Gift Set item
Timberland Leather Backpack Gift Set item
Timberland Leather Backpack Gift Set
$75

Starting bid

Value - $200

Leather Gift Bag

3 x Tuque's

1 x XL Sweater

Prisma - Hair Spa Experience item
Prisma - Hair Spa Experience
$60

Starting bid

Value - $150

Massage, Hands, Neck, Arms and Face.

Deep Hair Wash and Scalp exfoliation

Kerastase Deep Hair Treatment

Blow Out

Marriott Courtyard, Baie D’Urfe- 1 night stay item
Marriott Courtyard, Baie D’Urfe- 1 night stay
$60

Starting bid

Value - $200

Jan 1 - Dec 31 - 2026

Have family or friends in town ?

Massage & Facial Package item
Massage & Facial Package
$75

Starting bid

Value - $200

Basic Facial & 60 Minute Massage

Golf 1600 - 4 hrs (4 people x 18 Holes) of SIM Golf item
Golf 1600 - 4 hrs (4 people x 18 Holes) of SIM Golf item
Golf 1600 - 4 hrs (4 people x 18 Holes) of SIM Golf
$40

Starting bid

Value - $250

Montreal Courses are closed but you can play the top courses in the world @ Golf 1600.

Gigi's Pizza Voucher - $100 item
Gigi's Pizza Voucher - $100
$40

Starting bid

Value - $100


Crosley Voyager Turntable - Bluetooth - 3 speed item
Crosley Voyager Turntable - Bluetooth - 3 speed
$50

Starting bid

Value - $175


Zoe Oils, Sauces and Spices item
Zoe Oils, Sauces and Spices
$50

Starting bid

Value $150

Selection of Oils, Hot Sauces and Spices


Winter Sun and Golf Getaway Pack item
Winter Sun and Golf Getaway Pack
$30

Starting bid

Value - $75

Sunbum Sunscreen and Bridgestone Golf Balls.

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