BRKA Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value $200
Starting bid
Value $400
Starting bid
Value - $400
Starting bid
Value - $120
Small Navy Gear Bag
Women's Junior Elbow Pads
Women's Junior Medium Shoulder Pads
Starting bid
Value - $120
Women's Senior MED Shoulder Pads
Knee Pads 11"
Starting bid
Value - $250
Located on Hymus opposite Kirkland Arena. Have a workout while the girls are practicing
Starting bid
Value - $250
Located on Hymus opposite Kirkland Arena. Have a workout while the girls are practicing
Starting bid
Value - $200
Leather Gift Bag
3 x Tuque's
1 x XL Sweater
Starting bid
Value - $150
Massage, Hands, Neck, Arms and Face.
Deep Hair Wash and Scalp exfoliation
Kerastase Deep Hair Treatment
Blow Out
Starting bid
Value - $200
Jan 1 - Dec 31 - 2026
Have family or friends in town ?
Starting bid
Value - $200
Basic Facial & 60 Minute Massage
Starting bid
Value - $250
Montreal Courses are closed but you can play the top courses in the world @ Golf 1600.
Starting bid
Value - $100
Starting bid
Value - $175
Starting bid
Value $150
Selection of Oils, Hot Sauces and Spices
Starting bid
Value - $75
Sunbum Sunscreen and Bridgestone Golf Balls.
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