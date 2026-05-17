Saturgays

Hosted by

Saturgays

About this event

Broadway Babies Cabaret at Club DDs

3958 Boul. Saint-Laurent

Montréal, QC H2W 1Y3, Canada

General Admission
$10

a 5,6,7,8: IT’S MUSICAL THEATRE SLUTTERY TIME ✨April 19 at @leclubdds - the gin is cold and the piano’s HOT at another edition of Broadway Babies Cabaret 🍸 🎶 Drag! Burlesque! Showtunes! Sing alongs! Queer Debauchery! Vaudevillian Chaos!


🌟 CAST LIST: 🌟

Yikes Macaroni

Julie D’Entremont

Sophie Lane

Stella Moon

Hannah Falactic

Polina Lopotova


Door Diva:

Laci Lacerations


✨HOSTED BY @the_augusta_wind

See you at DDs SUNDAY May 24 at 7:30pm (doors open at 7)🎭 🎶

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