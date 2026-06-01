Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Sponsorship Perks
Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor on:
All Wasaga Community Theatre Social Media Pages and Website– Digital program for the WCT Summer/Fall productions.
Exclusive “Supporter” Badge:
Digital badge for use on sponsor’s website/socials to showcase support for the arts.
Certificate of Appreciation:
A personalized, print-ready certificate suitable for display to highlight sponsor’s commitment to local culture.
Complimentary Production Tickets (1)
One guest pass to experience the magic of live theatre firsthand at our Summer/Fall production.
Sponsorship Perks
Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on:
All Wasaga Community Theatre Social Media Pages and Website– Digital program for the WCT Summer/Fall productions.
Exclusive “Supporter” Badge:
Digital badge for use on sponsor’s website/socials to showcase support for the arts.
Certificate of Appreciation:
A personalized, print-ready certificate suitable for display to highlight sponsor’s commitment to local culture.
Complimentary Production Tickets (2)
Two guest passes to experience the magic of live theatre firsthand at our Summer/Fall production.
Sponsorship Perks
Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on:
All Wasaga Community Theatre Social Media Pages and Website– Digital program for the WCT Summer/Fall productions.
Exclusive “Supporter” Badge:
Digital badge for use on sponsor’s website/socials to showcase support for the arts.
Certificate of Appreciation:
A personalized, print-ready certificate suitable for display to highlight sponsor’s commitment to local culture.
Complimentary Production Tickets (2)
Two guest passes to experience the magic of live theatre firsthand at our Summer/Fall production.
Banner Displayed at Production
Sponsor’s banner placed at the entrance or inside the venue during the show (*provided by sponsor).
Sponsorship Perks
Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor on:
All Wasaga Community Theatre Social Media Pages and Website– Digital program for the WCT Summer/Fall productions.
Exclusive “Supporter” Badge:
Digital badge for use on sponsor’s website/socials to showcase support for the arts.
Certificate of Appreciation:
A personalized, print-ready certificate suitable for display to highlight sponsor’s commitment to local culture.
Complimentary Production Tickets (4)
Four guest passes to experience the magic of live theatre firsthand at our Summer/Fall production.
Banner Displayed at Production
Sponsor’s banner placed at the entrance or inside the venue during the show (*provided by sponsor).
Photo Opportunity at WCT Event
Say ‘Cheese’ with cast/board members and showcase sponsor’s connection with WCT.
Program Ad in Digital Program
Half slide feature in the paperless program dedicated to the sponsor.
Show Poster from WCT Fall Production
A high-quality print of our official production artwork.
Sponsorship Perks
Recognition as a Diamond Sponsor on:
All Wasaga Community Theatre Social Media Pages and Website– Digital program for the WCT Summer/Fall productions.
Exclusive “Supporter” Badge:
Digital badge for use on sponsor’s website/socials to showcase support for the arts.
Certificate of Appreciation:
A personalized, print-ready certificate suitable for display to highlight sponsor’s commitment to local culture.
Complimentary Production Tickets (6)
Six guest passes to experience the magic of live theatre firsthand at our Summer/Fall production.
Banner Displayed at Production
Sponsor’s banner placed at the entrance or inside the venue during the show (*provided by sponsor).
Photo Opportunity at WCT Event
Say ‘Cheese’ with cast/board members and showcase sponsor’s connection with WCT.
Program Ad in Digital Program
Half slide feature in the paperless program dedicated to the sponsor.
Show Poster from WCT Fall Production
A high-quality print of our official production artwork.
Sponsor Spotlight
Feature about the sponsor’s business and involvement with WCT on WCT's website and newsletter.
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