Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsorship Perks

Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor on:

All Wasaga Community Theatre Social Media Pages and Website– Digital program for the WCT Summer/Fall productions.



Exclusive “Supporter” Badge:

Digital badge for use on sponsor’s website/socials to showcase support for the arts.





Certificate of Appreciation:

A personalized, print-ready certificate suitable for display to highlight sponsor’s commitment to local culture.





Complimentary Production Tickets (1)

One guest pass to experience the magic of live theatre firsthand at our Summer/Fall production.