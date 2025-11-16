Festival of Trees Silent Auction part 2

Hosted by
Donated by Hicks Jewellers: 10K White & Rose Gold 0.09CT Diamond Oval Shape Pendant with Rose accented inner bar - valued at $695
Hicks Jewellers $150 Gift Certificate
Gift Certificate donated by Quikway Air Services for a 1 hour sightseeing flight of the Brooks area in a Cessna 182 - Maximum 3 people. Valued at $500
Prairie Christmas Yule Log donated by Sage and Brambles - valued at $90
Donated by Hicks Jewellers, these 10K Rose Gold thick round diamond cut hoop earrings are valued at $285
Donated by 42nd Street clothing, this Nixon Women's Rose Gold watch is valued at $230
Donated by Allied Distributors - Heated Insoles & Big Larry 600 Light valued at $300
From an anonymous donor - this 3' pre-loved Father Christmas is valued at $80
Donated by Coco & KaBri Boutique - Kids Gift Basket valued at $125
Donated by KooWool & Oh Knit! - Toque & Mitt Set valued at $90
Donated by Mareta's Fine Jewellery - Pendant & Earring set valued at $360
Donated by The Pink Porcupine - Ladies Pajamas (size small) are valued at $56
Donated by The Pink Porcupine - Ladies Pajamas (size XL) are valued at $56
Donated by The Pink Porcupine - Ladies Pajamas (size 2XL) are valued at $56
Donated by Teige Prouty with Teige's Journey - MediPal Medical Play kit
Donated by CWDesigns - Authentic Hand Painted Cow Skull created by local artist Crystal Schaffer - valued at $600
Gift basket donated by Elle Wellness & Beauty Collective and Sharla Fitzpatrick - Includes: Complimentary Microneedle, 20% off lymphatic services, $75 off Brow Services & Lip Blushing, Candle, Week from Hell Survival Kit, earrings, Anti-wrinkle ampoule & Alumier kit. Valued at $300
Donated by Go Travel with Patrice Beasley - $200 travel voucher, insulated mug & bags valued at $230
Donated by Rebalanced Motion Ltd - Acupressure Massage Mat valued at $30
Liquor Basket donated by South Country Co-op valued at $100
Donated by Tidy Society - Festival of Trees Christmas Cheer Candle Set valued at $60
Wine Pair donated by Jan Kuhn valued at $40
Donated by Vintage Nineteen 89 - Custom apparel certificate (choose your own print, apparel style & color) valued at $55
