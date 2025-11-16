Hosted by

Brooks Community Enrichment Foundation
Sales closed

Festival of Trees Silent Auction part 2

Pick-up location

1217 2 St W, Brooks, AB T1R 1P7, Canada

Hicks Jewellers White & Rose Gold Diamond Pendant item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Hicks Jewellers: 10K White & Rose Gold 0.09CT Diamond Oval Shape Pendant with Rose accented inner bar - valued at $695

Hicks Jewellers $150 Gift Certificate item
$20

Starting bid

Hicks Jewellers $150 Gift Certificate

Quikway Air Services Gift Certificate item
$20

Starting bid

Gift Certificate donated by Quikway Air Services for a 1 hour sightseeing flight of the Brooks area in a Cessna 182 - Maximum 3 people. Valued at $500

Sage and Brambles Prairie Christmas Yule Log item
$20

Starting bid

Prairie Christmas Yule Log donated by Sage and Brambles - valued at $90

Hicks Jewellers Rose Gold Hoop Earrings item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Hicks Jewellers, these 10K Rose Gold thick round diamond cut hoop earrings are valued at $285

Nixon Women's Rose Gold Watch item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by 42nd Street clothing, this Nixon Women's Rose Gold watch is valued at $230

Heated Insoles & Big Larry Light item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Allied Distributors - Heated Insoles & Big Larry 600 Light valued at $300

Pre-loved Father Christmas item
$20

Starting bid

From an anonymous donor - this 3' pre-loved Father Christmas is valued at $80

Coco & KaBri Kids Gift Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Coco & KaBri Boutique - Kids Gift Basket valued at $125

Toque & Mitt Set item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by KooWool & Oh Knit! - Toque & Mitt Set valued at $90

Pendant & earring set item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Mareta's Fine Jewellery - Pendant & Earring set valued at $360

Ladies Pajamas item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by The Pink Porcupine - Ladies Pajamas (size small) are valued at $56

Ladies pajamas item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by The Pink Porcupine - Ladies Pajamas (size XL) are valued at $56

Ladies pajamas item
$20

Starting bid

Donated by The Pink Porcupine - Ladies Pajamas (size 2XL) are valued at $56

MediPals Medical Play Kit item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Teige Prouty with Teige's Journey - MediPal Medical Play kit

CWDesigns Authentic Hand Painted Cow Skull item
$100

Starting bid

Donated by CWDesigns - Authentic Hand Painted Cow Skull created by local artist Crystal Schaffer - valued at $600

Gift Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Gift basket donated by Elle Wellness & Beauty Collective and Sharla Fitzpatrick - Includes: Complimentary Microneedle, 20% off lymphatic services, $75 off Brow Services & Lip Blushing, Candle, Week from Hell Survival Kit, earrings, Anti-wrinkle ampoule & Alumier kit. Valued at $300

Go Travel with Patrice Beasley Mug & Gift Certificate item
Go Travel with Patrice Beasley Mug & Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Go Travel with Patrice Beasley - $200 travel voucher, insulated mug & bags valued at $230


Acupressure Massage Mat item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Rebalanced Motion Ltd - Acupressure Massage Mat valued at $30

Festive Liquor Basket item
$10

Starting bid

Liquor Basket donated by South Country Co-op valued at $100

Festival of Trees Christmas Cheer Candle Set item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Tidy Society - Festival of Trees Christmas Cheer Candle Set valued at $60

Wine pair item
$10

Starting bid

Wine Pair donated by Jan Kuhn valued at $40

Custom Apparel Certificate item
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Vintage Nineteen 89 - Custom apparel certificate (choose your own print, apparel style & color) valued at $55

