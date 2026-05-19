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Belron Canada SOBC Live event - local fund raising

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Browse, Bid & Give Back - Afrika Tikkun

The North Face Backpack item
The North Face Backpack item
The North Face Backpack item
The North Face Backpack
$20

Starting bid

Tool bag item
Tool bag
$30

Starting bid

  • Heavyweight polyester with rigid plastic bottom.
  • Super wide opening. Shoulder strap included.
  • 16 pockets - 6 inside, 10 outside.
NFL Hi-Vis T-Shirt (Seahawks) - Size Large item
NFL Hi-Vis T-Shirt (Seahawks) - Size Large
$15

Starting bid

CLASS 2 REFLECTIVE


Reflect your team spirit at work or play.

Breathable hi-vis polyester.

Reflective striping and screen-printed team logo.

Machine washable.

Portable Stove CLICK 2 COOK™ item
Portable Stove CLICK 2 COOK™
$35

Starting bid

For camping, fishing and tailgating.

  • Stainless steel with cast aluminum burner. Matchless ignition.
  • High-output adjustable heat, from simmer to boil.
  • Gas leak and pressure safety devices.
  • Includes carrying case.
  • Runs on 8 oz. butane cartridges (not included)
Uline Coast Headlamp item
Uline Coast Headlamp
$15

Starting bid

Hands-free light for late-night grilling, hunting or repairs.

  • Adjustable, wide-angle LED lighting.
  • 3 brightness settings plus red or green night vision.
  • Includes head strap, hard hat clips and 3 AAA batteries.
Trunk Organizer - Black (1 of 2) item
Trunk Organizer - Black (1 of 2) item
Trunk Organizer - Black (1 of 2)
$20

Starting bid

Keep the junk in your trunk neat and organized.

  • Water-resistant polyester exterior. 2 mesh pockets.
  • Removable hook and loop lid and divider.
  • Reinforced top and side handles.
  • Collapses down for easy storage
Trunk Organizer- Black (2 of 2) item
Trunk Organizer- Black (2 of 2) item
Trunk Organizer- Black (2 of 2)
$20

Starting bid

Keep the junk in your trunk neat and organized.

  • Water-resistant polyester exterior. 2 mesh pockets.
  • Removable hook and loop lid and divider.
  • Reinforced top and side handles.
  • Collapses down for easy storage
Magic Bullet item
Magic Bullet
$15

Starting bid

Your personal sous chef. Make salsa, smoothies and dips.

  • Grates, chops and blends in seconds.
  • Stainless steel cross blade. 250W motor base.
  • Dishwasher safe.


    Includes:
    • (2) Blending Cups - 12 oz., 20 oz.
    • (1) Travel Mug - 18 oz.
    • (2) Sip Rings
    • (2) Solid Top Lids
    • (1) Flip Top Lid
    • (1) Recipe Book
Salt and Pepper Grinders item
Salt and Pepper Grinders
$15

Starting bid

Sleek, modern look. Grinds smoothly at the touch of a button.

  • Stainless steel body. Acrylic window.
  • Fine and coarse settings.
  • Bottom light for candlelit dinners.
  • Requires 8 "AA" Batteries, sold separately
Two -way radios item
Two -way radios
$40

Starting bid

Communicate up to 28 miles when hiking, camping or hunting.

  • Channel scan technology across 22 channels.
  • Water resistant for the wildest weather.
  • NOAA weather alert technology built in.
  • Runs on rechargeable battery pack or 3 AAA batteries.

    Includes:
    • (2) Radios
    • (2) Belt Clips
    • (2) Rechargeable Batteries
    • (1) Desktop charger
    • (1) Micro USB cable
Magnetic Utility Light item
Magnetic Utility Light
$5

Starting bid

Flashlight and task light combined.

  • Handy LED perfect for the garage or workshop.
  • Convenient hook and magnetic base to position light.
  • Flexible shaft lets you point light where needed.
  • Requires 4 AA Batteries, sold separately
Square Ice Cube Tray item
Square Ice Cube Tray item
Square Ice Cube Tray item
Square Ice Cube Tray
$2

Starting bid

Don't let the ice ruin your top-shelf bourbon.

  • Makes 4 huge 2" cubes.
  • Silicone base with protective lid. Stackable.
  • Dishwasher safe
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet 10'' item
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet 10''
$40

Starting bid

BLACKLOCK '96


Make dinner for two tonight. Triple seasoned and ready to use.

  • 25% lighter than a traditional Lodge skillet.
  • Provides even heat and great sear.
  • Assist handle for extra control.
  • Large spout for pouring.
  • Made in the USA.
iHome Bluetooth® Speaker item
iHome Bluetooth® Speaker
$30

Starting bid

Rugged device stands up to Mother Nature.

  • Water, sand and shock resistant.
  • Rear subwoofer for enhanced bass.
  • Color-changing LED lights.
  • Connects to Bluetooth®-enabled devices up to 33 feet away.
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to 9 hours of playtime.
Digital Meat Thermometer item
Digital Meat Thermometer
$10

Starting bid

Don't kill your guests with raw chicken. Monitor temperature while you cook.

  • Readings within 4 seconds. Accurate within ± 1º.
  • Easy-to-read, backlit LCD display with auto shutoff.
  • Probe folds for easy storage.
  • Battery included.
Driver Bit Set item
Driver Bit Set
$10

Starting bid

Check off the weekend "to-do list".

  • Custom alloy steel lasts 50 times longer than standard bits.
  • Laser-etched size for easy identification.


    Includes:
    • (29) Bits
    • (2) Nut drivers
    • (1) Bit holder
    • (1) Storage case
9-in-1 Ratcheting Screwdriver item
9-in-1 Ratcheting Screwdriver
$10

Starting bid

MILWAUKEE®


Multi-bit tool for general repairs. Keep one at work, home and in the car.

  • All metal, multi-directional ratchet with 2 times driving speed.
  • 3 1/2" chrome-plated bits. Precision machined and power tool compatible.


    Includes:
    • (7) Bits
    • (1) 1/4" nut driver
    • (1) Wire loop maker
Kyocera Ceramic Knives item
Kyocera Ceramic Knives
$40

Starting bid

Ceramic blades stay sharp 10 times longer than steel.

  • Ideal for cutting fruits, vegetables and boneless meats.
  • Will never rust or discolor food.
  • Super light with contoured handle.
  • Dishwasher safe.


    Includes:
    • (1) 5 1/2" chef's knife
    • (1) 4 1/2" utility knife
    • (1) 3" paring knife
Wall Charging Set item
Wall Charging Set
$10

Starting bid

Get all 3! Keep your devices charged with confidence.

  • Fits in your carry-on, backpack or briefcase.
  • Wall Charger – Charging block with USB and USB-C ports.
  • USB-C Cable – Supports fast-charging. USB-C port.
  • Apple Watch Cable – Magnetic dock and USB port.
  • Includes travel pouch.
YETI® Knit Hat item
YETI® Knit Hat
$10

Starting bid

Stay warm on the job or your next winter getaway!

  • Ultra comfortable fabric. 100% stretch acrylic.
  • Large front patch Yeti® logo. Unisex.
  • Machine washable.

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