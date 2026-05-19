Browse, Bid & Give Back - Afrika Tikkun

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
CLASS 2 REFLECTIVE
Reflect your team spirit at work or play.
Breathable hi-vis polyester.
Reflective striping and screen-printed team logo.
Machine washable.
Starting bid
For camping, fishing and tailgating.
Starting bid
Hands-free light for late-night grilling, hunting or repairs.
Starting bid
Keep the junk in your trunk neat and organized.
Starting bid
Keep the junk in your trunk neat and organized.
Starting bid
Your personal sous chef. Make salsa, smoothies and dips.
Starting bid
Sleek, modern look. Grinds smoothly at the touch of a button.
Starting bid
Communicate up to 28 miles when hiking, camping or hunting.
Starting bid
Flashlight and task light combined.
Starting bid
Don't let the ice ruin your top-shelf bourbon.
Starting bid
BLACKLOCK '96
Make dinner for two tonight. Triple seasoned and ready to use.
Starting bid
Rugged device stands up to Mother Nature.
Starting bid
Don't kill your guests with raw chicken. Monitor temperature while you cook.
Starting bid
Check off the weekend "to-do list".
Starting bid
MILWAUKEE®
Multi-bit tool for general repairs. Keep one at work, home and in the car.
Starting bid
Ceramic blades stay sharp 10 times longer than steel.
Starting bid
Get all 3! Keep your devices charged with confidence.
Starting bid
Stay warm on the job or your next winter getaway!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!