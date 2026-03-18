Guelph Tool Library
Guelph Tool Library has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Guelph Tool Library

Hosted by

Guelph Tool Library

About this event

Sales closed

Brush Battle - Round 2

Pick-up location

Old Quebec Street Shoppes, 55 Wyndham St N Unit T14, Guelph, ON N1H 7T8, Canada

Kelsey Zhu item
Kelsey Zhu
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Kailey Dunauskas item
Kailey Dunauskas
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Carter Caron item
Carter Caron
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Emily Vander Vlugt item
Emily Vander Vlugt
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Austyn Tasi item
Austyn Tasi
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Bee Fawn item
Bee Fawn
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Arathi Mohan item
Arathi Mohan
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Asmaa Alsayed item
Asmaa Alsayed
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Jennifer Brighton item
Jennifer Brighton
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Desiree Chen item
Desiree Chen
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!