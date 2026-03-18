Guelph Tool Library

Hosted by

Guelph Tool Library

About this event

Brush Battle - Round 3 FINALS

Pick-up location

Old Quebec Street Shoppes, 55 Wyndham St N Unit T14, Guelph, ON N1H 7T8, Canada

Artist 1 item
Artist 1
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Artist 2 item
Artist 2
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Artist 3 item
Artist 3
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Artist 4 item
Artist 4
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Artist 5 item
Artist 5
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Artist 6 item
Artist 6
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Artist 7 item
Artist 7
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Artist 8 item
Artist 8
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Artist 9 item
Artist 9
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Artist 10 item
Artist 10
$60

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

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