Brush Battle - Round 3 FINALS

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Starting bid
16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.
Starting bid
16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.
Starting bid
16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.
Starting bid
16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.
Starting bid
16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.
Starting bid
16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.
Starting bid
16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.
Starting bid
16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.
Starting bid
16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.
Starting bid
16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.
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