Guelph Tool Library
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Guelph Tool Library

Hosted by

Guelph Tool Library

About this event

Sales closed

Brush Battle Silent Auction

Pick-up location

55 Wyndham St N, Guelph, ON N1H 7T8, Canada

Skincare Set and Gift Voucher item
Skincare Set and Gift Voucher
$30

Starting bid

Three skincare products and a $25 voucher for services at Skin Studio Beauty Co. Valued at $100.

GTL Membership and T Shirt item
GTL Membership and T Shirt
$50

Starting bid

One year membership to the Guelph Tool Library, and a GTL t-shirt. Valued at $100.

GTL Membership and T Shirt #2 item
GTL Membership and T Shirt #2
$50

Starting bid

One year membership to the Guelph Tool Library, and a GTL t-shirt. Valued at $100.

Doggy Daycare item
Doggy Daycare
$60

Starting bid

2 weeks of Doggy Daycare at Dogtopia in Guelph. Valued at $270.

GTL Workshop Tickets item
GTL Workshop Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 tickets to any 2026 Guelph Tool Library workshop. Retail value $60.

Farm To Paw Gift Basket item
Farm To Paw Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Gift basket of pet items from Farm To Paw Boutique. Valued at $50.

Weekend Passes to Hillside Festival item
Weekend Passes to Hillside Festival
$100

Starting bid

Two weekend passes to the summer 2026 Hillside Festival (July 17th-18th) Valued at $520.

The Woven Ones Tickets item
The Woven Ones Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets for In Conversation: The Woven Ones. Valued at $60.

2 Tickets to Oliver! item
2 Tickets to Oliver!
$30

Starting bid

Two tickets to RCMPI's Oliver! at the River Run Centre in November 2026. Valued at $90.

Gift Basket 1 - The Hive + GFMA item
Gift Basket 1 - The Hive + GFMA
$10

Starting bid

Gift basket from The Hive - an Arts Collective, and a trial session at Guelph Family Martial Arts. Valued at $40.

Gift Basket 2 - The Hive + GFMA item
Gift Basket 2 - The Hive + GFMA
$10

Starting bid

Gift basket from The Hive - an Arts Collective, and a trial session at Guelph Family Martial Arts. Valued at $40.

Gift Basket 3 - The Hive + GFMA item
Gift Basket 3 - The Hive + GFMA
$10

Starting bid

Gift basket from The Hive - an Arts Collective, and a trial session at Guelph Family Martial Arts. Valued at $40.

Kitchener Panthers Tickets item
Kitchener Panthers Tickets
$30

Starting bid

4 tickets to any 2026 regular season Kitchener Panthers baseball game. Valued at $100.

2 Hours Personal Concierge Service item
2 Hours Personal Concierge Service
$40

Starting bid

Two hours of personal concierge services from Divide and Conquer. Valued at $150.

Stratford Festival - 2 Tickets to 2026 Festival Season item
Stratford Festival - 2 Tickets to 2026 Festival Season
$50

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the 2026 festival season at Stratford. Valid for B, C, or Bravo seating. Restrictions apply. Valued at $175.

Miijidaa Cafe and Bistro Gift Cards item
Miijidaa Cafe and Bistro Gift Cards
$40

Starting bid

$50 gift card and $50 promo card for Miijidaa Cafe and Bistro. Valued at $100.

Wooly Pub Gift Card item
Wooly Pub Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift card for The Wooly Pub. Valued at $100.

Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt
$80

Starting bid

A handmade quilt from Royal City Quilters Guild. Valued at $500.

2 Drop-In Fused Glass Projects item
2 Drop-In Fused Glass Projects
$30

Starting bid

Voucher for 2 drop in fused glass projects at Lucent Glass and Art. Valued at $80.

$75 in Bike Bucks + Freehub T Shirt item
$75 in Bike Bucks + Freehub T Shirt
$20

Starting bid

$75 to put towards the cost of a bike from the Freehub Community Bike Centre, and a Freehub t shirt. Valued at $100.

$50 in Book Bucks item
$50 in Book Bucks
$10

Starting bid

$50 voucher to spend at the Free To Read Book Sale on Saturday, April 25th. Valued at $50.

Dinner and Movie item
Dinner and Movie
$30

Starting bid

Dinner and a Movie - 2x $25 St Louis Bar and Grill Gift Cards, Two Cineplex movie passes, 2 drinks, 1 popcorn

Value: $100CAD

Starting bid: $30 CAD

Lush Gift Basket item
Lush Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Lush Guelph - Gift Basket

3 products and fabric wrap

Value: $60CAD

Starting bid: $20 CAD

The Refill Bar Gift Basket item
The Refill Bar Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

The Refill Bar - Gift Basket

Value: $120CAD

Starting bid: $30 CAD

Borealis Date Night Voucher item
Borealis Date Night Voucher
$20

Starting bid

Borealis Grille and Bar Date Night Voucher

Value: $70 CAD

Starting bid: $20 CAD

Valet Car Wash Gift Basket item
Valet Car Wash Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Valet Car Wash - $50 gift card and gift basket

Value: $65 CAD

Starting bid: $20 CAD

Baker Street Station Gift Card and Socks item
Baker Street Station Gift Card and Socks
$15

Starting bid

Baker Street Station - $40 gift card and branded socks

Value: $50CAD

Starting bid: $15 CAD

Kids with Scissors Quilts and Crafts Gift basket and Michae item
Kids with Scissors Quilts and Crafts Gift basket and Michae
$30

Starting bid

Kids with Scissors Quilts and Crafts Gift basket and Michaels Gift Card

Value: $150CAD

Starting bid: $30 CAD

Belgian Nursery Gift Basket item
Belgian Nursery Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Basket of garden and home decor items donated by Belgian Nursery.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!