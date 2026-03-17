Brush Battle Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Three skincare products and a $25 voucher for services at Skin Studio Beauty Co. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
One year membership to the Guelph Tool Library, and a GTL t-shirt. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
One year membership to the Guelph Tool Library, and a GTL t-shirt. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
2 weeks of Doggy Daycare at Dogtopia in Guelph. Valued at $270.
Starting bid
2 tickets to any 2026 Guelph Tool Library workshop. Retail value $60.
Starting bid
Gift basket of pet items from Farm To Paw Boutique. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Two weekend passes to the summer 2026 Hillside Festival (July 17th-18th) Valued at $520.
Starting bid
Two tickets for In Conversation: The Woven Ones. Valued at $60.
Starting bid
Two tickets to RCMPI's Oliver! at the River Run Centre in November 2026. Valued at $90.
Starting bid
Gift basket from The Hive - an Arts Collective, and a trial session at Guelph Family Martial Arts. Valued at $40.
Starting bid
Gift basket from The Hive - an Arts Collective, and a trial session at Guelph Family Martial Arts. Valued at $40.
Starting bid
Gift basket from The Hive - an Arts Collective, and a trial session at Guelph Family Martial Arts. Valued at $40.
Starting bid
4 tickets to any 2026 regular season Kitchener Panthers baseball game. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Two hours of personal concierge services from Divide and Conquer. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the 2026 festival season at Stratford. Valid for B, C, or Bravo seating. Restrictions apply. Valued at $175.
Starting bid
$50 gift card and $50 promo card for Miijidaa Cafe and Bistro. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
$100 gift card for The Wooly Pub. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
A handmade quilt from Royal City Quilters Guild. Valued at $500.
Starting bid
Voucher for 2 drop in fused glass projects at Lucent Glass and Art. Valued at $80.
Starting bid
$75 to put towards the cost of a bike from the Freehub Community Bike Centre, and a Freehub t shirt. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
$50 voucher to spend at the Free To Read Book Sale on Saturday, April 25th. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Dinner and a Movie - 2x $25 St Louis Bar and Grill Gift Cards, Two Cineplex movie passes, 2 drinks, 1 popcorn
Value: $100CAD
Starting bid: $30 CAD
Starting bid
Lush Guelph - Gift Basket
3 products and fabric wrap
Value: $60CAD
Starting bid: $20 CAD
Starting bid
The Refill Bar - Gift Basket
Value: $120CAD
Starting bid: $30 CAD
Starting bid
Borealis Grille and Bar Date Night Voucher
Value: $70 CAD
Starting bid: $20 CAD
Starting bid
Valet Car Wash - $50 gift card and gift basket
Value: $65 CAD
Starting bid: $20 CAD
Starting bid
Baker Street Station - $40 gift card and branded socks
Value: $50CAD
Starting bid: $15 CAD
Starting bid
Kids with Scissors Quilts and Crafts Gift basket and Michaels Gift Card
Value: $150CAD
Starting bid: $30 CAD
Starting bid
Basket of garden and home decor items donated by Belgian Nursery.
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