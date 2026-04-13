Guelph Tool Library
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Guelph Tool Library

Hosted by

Guelph Tool Library

About this event

Sales closed

Brush Battle - Unsold Works

Pick-up location

Old Quebec Street Shoppes, 55 Wyndham St N Unit T14, Guelph, ON N1H 7T8, Canada

The GTL Crow item
The GTL Crow
$50

Starting bid

30x40 acrylic on canvas - collaboratively painted at Brush Battle

Deb Reimer item
Deb Reimer
$30

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Jennifer Storey item
Jennifer Storey
$30

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Arathi Mohan item
Arathi Mohan
$30

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Kelsey Zhu item
Kelsey Zhu
$30

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Emily Vander Vlugt item
Emily Vander Vlugt
$30

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Jennifer Brighton item
Jennifer Brighton
$30

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Bari Parsche item
Bari Parsche
$30

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Wanrapa Suraso item
Wanrapa Suraso
$30

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Carter Caron item
Carter Caron
$30

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Eric Daniels item
Eric Daniels
$30

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

Jack Massie item
Jack Massie
$30

Starting bid

16x20 - Acrylic on canvas. Speed painted live at the Brush Battle, April 11th 2026.

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