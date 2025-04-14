Brushes and Brunch

Celebrate the love, strength, and beauty of mothers with an afternoon of creativity and connection at Brushes & Brunch, hosted by the Ottawa Muslim Youth Club.
Each $25 ticket includes:
A guided paint session – no experience needed!
Canvas, paints, and paint brushes provided
A delicious brunch spread with sweet and savory treats
A special gift for every mom
Youth-led nasheeds and poetry to inspire and uplift
Come with your mom, daughter, aunt, or friend—or treat yourself to a peaceful, joy-filled Mother’s Day gathering.
Child Under 6
Free
They will get a small canvas to paint on and will be able to share paints.
