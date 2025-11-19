BSCD Holiday Fundraising Campaign

The making of bread seems to be a lost art (and pleasure) in the world that we live in--its simplicity has been lost. Bread-making can seem complicated and unnecessary (especially with the advent of automated bread-makers). The process of making bread is a relationship, between the different ingredients and between the person making the bread and those same ingredients.

Dr. Bethany Osborne has been making bread for over 40 years- and has taught hundreds of people how to make bread. Bethany will come to your home (you must be within the GTHA for this workshop) or at another agreed upon location, at a mutually agreed upon time, bringing all of the materials and ingredients that you and 3 of your friends need to make your own loaves of bread. Over the 3 and a half hours of the workshop, you will learn the process of bread-making, and you and your friends will be able to take home 2 loaves of bread each that you have made with your own two hands. You will come away from the workshop having learned a new skill, connected to breadmaking and to each other. This is community building and experiential learning at it's best! (Value $150) This is 1 of 2 available bread workshops.