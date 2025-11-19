BSCD Holiday Fundraising Campaign

Hosted by
The making of bread seems to be a lost art (and pleasure) in the world that we live in--its simplicity has been lost. Bread-making can seem complicated and unnecessary (especially with the advent of automated bread-makers). The process of making bread is a relationship, between the different ingredients and between the person making the bread and those same ingredients.
Dr. Bethany Osborne has been making bread for over 40 years- and has taught hundreds of people how to make bread. Bethany will come to your home (you must be within the GTHA for this workshop) or at another agreed upon location, at a mutually agreed upon time, bringing all of the materials and ingredients that you and 3 of your friends need to make your own loaves of bread. Over the 3 and a half hours of the workshop, you will learn the process of bread-making, and you and your friends will be able to take home 2 loaves of bread each that you have made with your own two hands. You will come away from the workshop having learned a new skill, connected to breadmaking and to each other. This is community building and experiential learning at it's best! (Value $150) This is 1 of 2 available bread workshops.
This beautiful basket includes lego, games, books, themed winter wear hat and scarf , themed chapstick,
a lantern, holiday decorations. (The value of this basket is $75.00). This basket will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
Crochet 101
Crochet is (re)gaining popularity as a slow and sustainable fashion choice. Whether it’s a granny square cardigan, a scarf or worry worms, crochet products can make meaningful and beautiful gifts for friends and loved ones. Also, research has shown crafts like crochet can contribute to feelings of social and well being. 😊 If you have ever looked at a crocheted scarf or cardigan and thought “I wish I knew how to make that” but didn’t know where to begin, Crochet 101 is your opportunity to change that.
Where: At a Sheridan College Campus of your choosing in Winter Term 2026
Duration: 2-3 hours
How many people are included: You and four friends
What will be provided: Needles and yarn (you do not need to bring anything)
If you are an absolute beginner [Never held a crochet hook before] you will learn:
· How to crochet a row of chain stitches , how to crochet the single crochet and double crochet stitch - basic stitches that are the foundation of (almost) every crochet pattern.
· How to read a simple crochet pattern.
If you are a beginner [Know how to create a row of chain stitches/and double crochet] you will learn:
· How to crochet a coaster (circle) or granny square or any other simple project
· How to read a simple crochet pattern.
About the Instructor: Ferzana Chaze has been an avid crocheter for the past 30 years. She learned the basic stiches from a colleague and was hooked! She loves to make a variety of crochet products and considers herself an intermediate level of crocheter. The picture is a sampling of items she has crocheted over the years.
A beautiful basket full of cozy delights: family frame, hot chocolate mugs, hot chocolate, cozy couch blanket, biscuits and treats -(Value of this basket is $50.00) This basket will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
The perfect gift for yourself after a busy semester, or for a special friend. Basket is full of lovely self care items including Burts' Bee’s products, bath salts, ring light, cooling fan, satin sleep bonnet, and a Lug purse (Value of this basket is $50). This basket will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
Celebrate family or yourself this summer or winter (winter picnic anyone?) This basket contains a picnic basket with picnic blanket, plastic matching festive jug and glasses and tray, napkin holder with napkins, a birthday table cloth and flag streamers/bunting, cooling fans, plastic utensils and tasty treats (Value of this basket is $75.00). This basket will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
These two 4' x 6' prints taken by Instagram sensation (and our dear professor), Dr. Julianne DiSanto, feature two different places where it is easy to see and feel peace. Frames and stand included (Value $50). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
These two 4' x 6' prints taken by Instagram sensation (and our dear professor), Dr. Julianne DiSanto, feature two images illuminated by diffused light . Frames included (Value $50). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
These two 4' x 6' prints taken by Instagram sensation (and our dear professor), Dr. Julianne DiSanto, feature two images with important messages- 'you're exactly where you need to be' and 'I'm so glad you're here . Frames included (Value $50). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This beautiful basket is full of homemade preserves, made by Dr. Bethany Osborne. Bethany likes to take the wonder of her summer garden and make it last all year long. This basket includes 8 jars of spreads, jams, and even a relish like 'sunrise in a jar' (peach jam); 'cherry bomb' (a wonderful ice cream topping); and zucchini relish! Eat them all yourself or gift them to family or friends (Value of this basket is $80). This basket will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
Want an easy appetizer for this holiday season? This basket is just what you need! Beautiful ceramic goat cheese baker and wooden spreader; homemade blackberry jam and gourmet crackers (missing the goat cheese which will be included later) (Value is $40). This basket will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
The holidays are coming! The perfect time to curl up with a good book (with a bookmark!) by Elizabeth Gilbert, a handmade pottery mug, cozy reading socks and a selection of teas (Value is $50). This basket will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This beautiful rice cooker and steamer comes with 1.6 kg of Jasmine Rice. A rice cooker makes meal time so simple! (Value $50). This package will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
Reiki means “universal life force energy” and originated in Tibet, thousands of years ago and was re-discovered by Dr. Usui in Japan in the 1920’s (AsraWellness). Reiki is a great tool to support wellness and personal growth. “If our Life Force Energy is low or blocked, it impacts our wellbeing and personal health. Reiki is an energy that works on the mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual level. The technique increases one’s Life Force Energy that brings the body back into balance promoting a healthier life”
(Canadian Reiki Association, 2025, para 1).
Nicole Johnson has been learning and practicing REIKI for over ten years, as a tool to support her own wellbeing and she shares it with those in her own life. Nicole is trained in REIKI Level 1, 2 and 3 and became a REIKI Master Practitioner Trainer in 2017. As a believer in holistic approaches to wellness, she has seen the benefits of REIKI firsthand.
Nicole is excited to offer a 90-minute experiential learning session for two people either virtually or in person (their choice). In this session, you will learn about the foundation of REIKI and learn some practical REIKI healing strategies that you can use on self and others (Value is $100) This is 1 of 2 available REIKI sessions.
Nicole Johnson has been learning and practicing REIKI for over ten years, as a tool to support her own wellbeing and she shares it with those in her own life. Nicole is trained in REIKI Level 1, 2 and 3 and became a REIKI Master Practitioner Trainer in 2017. As a believer in holistic approaches to wellness, she has seen the benefits of REIKI firsthand.
Nicole is excited to offer a 90-minute experiential learning session for two people either virtually or in person (their choice). In this session, you will learn about the foundation of REIKI and learn some practical REIKI healing strategies that you can use on self and others (Value is $100). This is 2 of 2 available REIKI sessions.
This exciting gift basket is full of wonderful embroidery projects you can create. Whether you are new to embroidery or a seasoned craftsperson, this is a basket you will enjoy. There are 4 embroidery kits, blank canvasses, extra embroidery floss, a sweet little frame and a stitch guide, all contained in a beautiful basket (Value $75). This package will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This stunning item includes a handmade solid wood Charcuterie Board made by a Hamilton woodworking artist, a selection of antipasto, crackers, cheese knives and beautiful spreaders. Add cheese and you are ready for holiday entertaining! (Value $100). This package will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This beautiful banana leaf basket contains a sweet snowman teapot, a pair of warm reading socks, and a selection of tea (Value $40). This package will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
Keep warm this winter under this handmade lap blanket (size: 4' x 6' and wool/acrylic blend) (Value $50). This package will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
The French knew what they were doing when they created fondue! Delight your family and friends with a fondue meal, finished off with a dessert of chocolate fondue. (Value $40).This package will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
Keep warm this winter under this handmade lap blanket (size: 5' x 6' and wool/acrylic blend) (Value $60). This package will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This item features a handmade tablecloth (60" x84"), a coordinating butter dish, stunning candleholders, a trivet and a beautiful 'breathe' print (Value $75). This package will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This sweet basket contains four homemade preserves, made by Dr. Bethany Osborne. Bethany likes to take the wonder of her summer garden and make it last all year long. This basket includes mango saffron delight, grandma osborne's rhubarb citrus preserve, strawberry vanilla jam, and zucchini ginger preserve. All of these are wonderful as an ice cream topping, on toast or on a charcuteries platter. Eat them all yourself or gift them to family or friends (Value of this basket is $40). This basket will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This sweet basket contains four homemade preserves, made by Dr. Bethany Osborne. Bethany likes to take the wonder of her summer garden and make it last all year long. This basket includes spiced peach preserve, ground cherry bourbon vanilla preserve, cherry bomb, and red currant jam. All of these are wonderful as an ice cream topping, on toast or on a charcuteries platter. Eat them all yourself or gift them to family or friends (Value of this basket is $40). This basket will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This beautiful crocheted scarf was created by crochet artisan, Dr. Ferzana Chaze (yes folks, Research is not her only area of expertise!). Keep yourself warm in style this winter, or buy it for someone you care about (Value $40). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This beautiful set of 6 crocheted placemats in stunning beachside colours could adorn your table! They were created by crochet artisan, Dr. Ferzana Chaze (yes folks, Research is not her only area of expertise!). (Value $30) This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This stylish granny square bag was created by crochet artisan, Dr. Ferzana Chaze (yes folks, Research is not her only area of expertise!). A beautiful and functional fashion item (Value $40). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
Enjoy many fun hours over your vacation or on long winter evenings. This package includes a puzzle for the candy-loving member of your family; Venetian masks for the adventurer; and a fish puzzle for the member of your family who is dreaming of spring fishing; and a puzzle mat to tuck them away when you need to (Value $75). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
Rich and Smokey Flavor – Indulge in the rich and invigorating flavor created by our Cocktail Smoker kit. The cold smoke infuses a tender and captivating smoky flavor into your food and spirits, elevating your culinary and drinking experiences to new heights. The natural wood aroma adds an element of sophistication and luxury to your senses. This smoker kit includes everything you need for a perfect smoking experience. From a high-end oak wood smoke top, a torch lighter without butane, six different natural wood chip flavors, ice molds, metal filter, two glasses, to a beautifully presented gift box, we give you the complete package to enhance your at-home bar and kitchen. This Cocktail Smoker Kit is the ultimate gift for whiskey, bourbon, and cocktail enthusiasts (Value $40.00). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
Travel the world (or at least Italy!) with this beautiful set of puzzles featuring a seaside Italian village, the Italian Dolomite mountain range and Postcards from around the world (Value $50). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
From vintage to futuristic, this duo of games has something for everyone! (and they rhyme! Clue and Coup!) (Value $45). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This stunning 'junk' journal was created by a Burlington artist. Each page is an adventure as so many different types of recycled paper and ephemera are included. A perfect place to include your reflections or to gift to someone who loves unique gifts! (Value $50). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
Plaid lined mittens (with openings for your smart phone use), a warm hat with a headlamp, and a Joy sign to remind you to smile (Value $35). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
What could be better? A gift basket full of good book (Gathering Moss by Robin Wall Kimmerer), a pottery mug, assorted teas, a bath bomb, bookmarks, a game of charades and chocolate. A great way to start off your vacation or a wonderful gift for someone who needs to relax (Value $50). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
Starting with a large semi- transparent glass bowl, these beautiful items will add charm to any room- a handwoven tea towel (made by a Quebec artisan); a beautiful pottery bowl made by Hamilton potter (and BSCD PAC member- Ingrid Mayrhofer); a wooden pillar candle and stand, and small decorative plate reminding you that the soul knows its way (Value $70). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This 4 piece set includes upcycled wool mittens, a handknitted wool scarf and a hand-crocheted hat with a sweet little pompom. This bright and beautiful set will keep you (or a friend) warm this winter (Value $75). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
This cozy bush jacket from BERNE workwear was donated by Paul and Jody Harbour- Jody is the co-founder of Grandmother's Voice, and she and her husband are distributors for BERNE. My husband Ed wears bush jackets all winter- and sometimes I wear one of his when I am doing something outside (cozy!) They have a zipper, snap closures, a hood and lots of warm padding (value $130). This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
Oh- the coziness of a warm, thick hoodie when the weather is cold. This denim blue hooded sweatshirt has a pocket to slip your hands into, and a zipped pouch. This hoodie from BERNE workwear was donated by Paul and Jody Harbour- Jody is the co-founder of Grandmother's Voice, and she and her husband are distributors for BERNE.It is a Men's size large, and would be appreciate by anyone! (value $75.00) This item will be wrapped in cello with ribbons, perfect for giving!
