Build a Bike Sponsorship

As our Lead Sponsor, your business will receive premium exposure throughout the campaign.
Includes:
- Recognition as the official Lead Sponsor of the 2026 Build-a-Bike Campaign
- Paid advertising of the campaign on 105.7 The Dream, with your business name mentioned as sponsor
- Logo featured prominently on all campaign promotional materials
- Dedicated social media spotlight posts
- Opportunity to have branded materials displayed at the June 4 anniversary celebration
- Logo placement on SMUN website
- Feature recognition in an edition of the Start Me Up Niagara newsletter
- Dedicated e-blast to 3,000 subscribers with a special thank-you highlighting your support
- Verbal recognition at campaign events and in media interviews
- Company logo displayed in the Bike Me Up Shop as a 2026 Build-a-Bike Sponsor
- Physical plaque of appreciation for display at your business