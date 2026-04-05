Build a Bike Sponsorship

As our Lead Sponsor, your business will receive premium exposure throughout the campaign.

Includes:

Recognition as the official Lead Sponsor of the 2026 Build-a-Bike Campaign

Paid advertising of the campaign on 105.7 The Dream, with your business name mentioned as sponsor

Logo featured prominently on all campaign promotional materials

Dedicated social media spotlight posts

Opportunity to have branded materials displayed at the June 4 anniversary celebration

Logo placement on SMUN website

Feature recognition in an edition of the Start Me Up Niagara newsletter

Dedicated e-blast to 3,000 subscribers with a special thank-you highlighting your support

Verbal recognition at campaign events and in media interviews

Company logo displayed in the Bike Me Up Shop as a 2026 Build-a-Bike Sponsor