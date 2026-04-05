START ME UP NIAGARA

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START ME UP NIAGARA

About this event

Build a Bike Sponsorship

Lead Sponsor (Exclusive Opportunity) item
Lead Sponsor (Exclusive Opportunity)
$750

As our Lead Sponsor, your business will receive premium exposure throughout the campaign.

Includes:

  • Recognition as the official Lead Sponsor of the 2026 Build-a-Bike Campaign
  • Paid advertising of the campaign on 105.7 The Dream, with your business name mentioned as sponsor
  • Logo featured prominently on all campaign promotional materials
  • Dedicated social media spotlight posts
  • Opportunity to have branded materials displayed at the June 4 anniversary celebration
  • Logo placement on SMUN website
  • Feature recognition in an edition of the Start Me Up Niagara newsletter
  • Dedicated e-blast to 3,000 subscribers with a special thank-you highlighting your support
  • Verbal recognition at campaign events and in media interviews
  • Company logo displayed in the Bike Me Up Shop as a 2026 Build-a-Bike Sponsor
  • Physical plaque of appreciation for display at your business
Anniversary Celebration Sponsor (June 4 Event) item
Anniversary Celebration Sponsor (June 4 Event)
$500

Be front and centre at our anniversary party as part of this campaign.

Includes:

  • Recognition as the official sponsor of our June 4 Anniversary Celebration Event
  • Event signage featuring your company logo (high-visibility placement)
  • Opportunity to have branded materials displayed at the event
  • Social media thank-you post tied to the event
  • Logo on SMUN website and quarterly newsletter
  • Inclusion in a campaign thank-you e-blast to 3,000 subscribers
  • Company logo displayed in the Bike Me Up Shop as a 2026 Build-a-Bike Sponsor
  • Physical plaque of appreciation
Community Support Sponsor item
Community Support Sponsor
$250

Show your commitment to grassroots impact and local engagement.

Includes:

  • Inclusion on a shared “Community Supporters” banner displayed at the June 4 celebration
  • Social media thank-you posts
  • Logo on SMUN website and newsletter
  • Company logo displayed in the Bike Me Up Shop as a 2026 Build-a-Bike Sponsor

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!