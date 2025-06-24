Whitby Specialty Food Bank

Hosted by

Whitby Specialty Food Bank

About this event

BUILD THE WALLS AND RAISE THE ROOF FOR HUNGER

1867 Valley Farm Rd

Pickering, ON L1V 3Y7, Canada

Group admission
$560
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants admission to the Fundraising Gala which includes access to a delicious 3 course meal, and an electrifying concert, and prizes and surprises.

Adult admission
$90

Grants admission to the Fundraising Gala which includes access to a delicious 3 course meal, and an electrifying concert, prizes, and surprises.

Children admission
$35

Grants admission for children ages 12 and under access to the Fundraising Gala which includes a delicious 3 course meal, and an electrifying concert, prizes, and surprises.

Add a donation for Whitby Specialty Food Bank

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!