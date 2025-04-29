Building Bridges - Gala Dinner Tickets

This ticket is for those from birth to their 2nd birthday. Join us for a special Gala Dinner on Friday, August 22nd, an evening dedicated to bringing together our entire community. This event welcomes individuals and families from CanPKU+ Amino Allies, researchers, medical professionals, industry representatives, and other not-for-profit organizations supporting families. This optional add-on is a rare opportunity to connect, celebrate, and enjoy a night out in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. "Rarely" do we get the chance, so wear what makes you feel amazing! Whether that’s business attire or full formal wear, this is your night to embrace the moment in a way that feels right for you. If full formal is your choice, you won’t be alone—your Vice President, Tanya, is taking the opportunity to show off her finest! The dinner will feature a thoughtfully curated menu, including both standard and low-protein meal options. Please indicate your meal preference when selecting your ticket. Each attendee will require a ticket. Childcare will not be provided during this event. We look forward to an evening of connection, celebration, and community! This is an add on to the Building Bridges Conference. You must also be registered to attend the conference in order to participate in this event.

This ticket is for those from birth to their 2nd birthday. Join us for a special Gala Dinner on Friday, August 22nd, an evening dedicated to bringing together our entire community. This event welcomes individuals and families from CanPKU+ Amino Allies, researchers, medical professionals, industry representatives, and other not-for-profit organizations supporting families. This optional add-on is a rare opportunity to connect, celebrate, and enjoy a night out in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. "Rarely" do we get the chance, so wear what makes you feel amazing! Whether that’s business attire or full formal wear, this is your night to embrace the moment in a way that feels right for you. If full formal is your choice, you won’t be alone—your Vice President, Tanya, is taking the opportunity to show off her finest! The dinner will feature a thoughtfully curated menu, including both standard and low-protein meal options. Please indicate your meal preference when selecting your ticket. Each attendee will require a ticket. Childcare will not be provided during this event. We look forward to an evening of connection, celebration, and community! This is an add on to the Building Bridges Conference. You must also be registered to attend the conference in order to participate in this event.

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