Building Coalitions, Networks and Community in the Youth Climate Space by Albert Lalonde

Our programming is prioritized for youth, but in the spirit of engaging in more intergenerational discussions and collaborations, we'd love to have you join us!





If you're Non-Indigenous and over the age of 30 or Indigenous and over the age of 35, we welcome you to register for this session through a donation to our organization. Through a "pay what you can model", all funds will go to FES programming which goes directly into the hands of the youth climate movement.





You will be issued an official tax receipt from FES for your donation. Please email Miranda ([email protected]) if you have any questions or concerns.