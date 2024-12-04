Building Legacy. Building Community.

All aboard amazing!
Your two-day, all daylight rail journey, valued at up to $7,788 (CDN) includes:
- A trip for two adults in GoldLeaf Service on one of our two-day rail journeys in Western Canada: First Passage to the West, between Vancouver and Banff, or Journey Through the Clouds, between Vancouver and Jasper. The journeys can be taken in either direction: eastbound or westbound.
- A custom-designed, bi-level GoldLeaf coach with fully domed windows that offer unparalleled, panoramic views, and spacious, fully reclining seats.
- Interactive and captivating storytelling and personalized service from your Rocky Mountaineer Hosts.
- All-inclusive food and beverages while onboard the train, including hot gourmet breakfast and lunch options served in the elegant GoldLeaf dining room onboard the train, as well as complimentary alcoholic beverages and snacks.
- Overnight hotel accommodation and transfers at the end of day one in Kamloops.
Holt Renfrew Personal Shopping Experience
CA$1,250
Transform yourself by experiencing the style and elegance of your very own Holt Renfrew professional shopper with a $2,500 gift card at the spring event in Edmonton.
The fun doesn’t end there, you will also be enjoying a lunch for two, a relaxing facial experience and an overnight stay at the beautiful JW Marriott hotel.
Don’t feel like driving? We have you covered, also included is one flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination. (*No cash value. Taxes, fees, and surcharges not included. Blackout dates and restrictions apply.)
Indigenous Cultural Experience
CA$1,800
Sponsored by A.P.E. Maintenance, a one-of-a-kind, cultural adventure awaits! Four people will enjoy round-trip flights to the oldest community in Alberta nestled on the banks of Lake Athabasca, Fort Chipewyan where they will be greeted by their host, Robert, and Barbra Grandjambe to begin their experience.
Whether you choose to visit in the winter for dog sledding or the warmer months for a boat tour, as well as traditional beading or craft, museum visit and a delicious traditional meal(s), you will be sure to see, taste, explore and experience the warm hospitality of these beautiful traditional lands and people.
This package also includes a Women & Men’s Traditional Canvas Top Moccasins, crafted by Dene artisan Bertha Cyprien member of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, (size 11 Men’s, and size 9 Women’s), Men's Fur Hat and Indigenous Earrings, local Dene artisan Kim Coppard by Bebi Gah Creations.
This is one adventure worth taking!
Exquisite Custom Designed Jewelry Package
CA$2,500
Valentine's Day is tomorrow! Jewelry is very personal, and we are proud to offer one of the largest selections; from top designer brands like TACORI, Tissot as well as Gabriel & Co., along with in-house designing to make everyone’s dream a reality. If custom designed jewelry is what you are looking for, we have an excited team of designers that can help you bring your special piece to life.
Valued at $10,000, generously donated by Prestige Jewellers.
2025 Wood Buffalo Wellness Package
CA$1,500
Pamper yourself or someone special for a full 12 months !
Enjoy fresh flowers for a year, delivered to your home each month by The Flower Studio; put your feet up and enjoy a luxurious pedicure each month, from Layers Wellness & Spa; a monthly hydro facial from Foy MediSpa; and top it all off with a relaxing 60-minute massage each month provided by a top-rated massage therapist at YMM Mobile Massage. And because Valentines day is tomorrow, you will be getting a beautiful fresh bouquet of roses to bring home to your special someone, donated by The Flower Studio.
Oilers VIP Chairman's Experience with Kevin Lowe
CA$1,500
This package is generously supported by Bouchier and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.
Dinner with Kevin Lowe and a VIP experience of the Edmonton Oilers!
Included are: Two VIP Oilers Tickets: Oilers Vs. Kraken, March 22nd. You will have access to the Oilers and Kraken pre-game skates (Oilers at 10:30am, Kraken at 11:30am), dinner for two with Kevin Lowe pre-game in Chairman’s Club, two signed Kevin Lowe Jersey's, a tour of the Oilers Hall of Fame Room and access to the Oilers Alumni Lounge (complimentary food and beverage).
And head to the game in style with an Edmonton Oilers bomber jacket (Men's) and hoodie, a ladies Oilers sweatshirt and two Oilers hats.
Chef's Table Dinner
CA$1,000
Intimate in-home Chef's Table Dinner for 8 with wine pairings! Presented by the Chef at the Fort McMurray Golf Club, enjoy a special care-free custom-designed menu.
Holt Renfrew Product Basket One
CA$250
Augustinus Badar Beauty: HydroGel FaceMask, Cream, Face Mist and Eye Patches. Value of $950.
Holt Renfrew Product Basket Two
CA$250
Penhaligons Beauty: Hand Soap, Hand Lotion and Balm of Calm Natural Spray. Value of $575
Holt Renfrew Basket 3
CA$250
Sulwhasoo Activating Serum Ginseng Eye and Face Cream Toner. Valued at $850
One of Two Curated Art Pieces
CA$500
Take home a one-of-a-kind art piece that speaks to the beauty and legacy of Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo. This blue inukshuk is designed by local artist Deco Moon Glassworks.
Two of Two Curated Art Pieces
CA$500
Take home a one-of-a-kind art piece that speaks to the beauty and legacy of Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo. This silver inukshuk is designed by local artist Deco Moon Glass Works.
