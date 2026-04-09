Building Rental - Community Groups

Community Use Discount Requested

Community Use – 50% discount with proof of insurance provided. Groups must meet the following criteria:

· Free to attend, open to the public, accessible and inclusive. Participation may not be restricted based on identity. Groups serving a specific population are welcome, providing they are not excluding others based on protected or identity-based characteristics.

· Support community well-being and demonstrate community impact by directly benefitting families, youth, or broader community (ie: food security, wellness, education, recreation).