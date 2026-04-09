Steinbach Family Resource Centre Inc.

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Steinbach Family Resource Centre Inc.

About this event

Building Rental - Community Groups

101 N Front Dr

Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y1, Canada

Payment in Person
Free

Payment available in person during regular business hours.

Community Groups Use - Rental
$75

Community Use Discount Requested

Community Use – 50% discount with proof of insurance provided. Groups must meet the following criteria:

·       Free to attend, open to the public, accessible and inclusive. Participation may not be restricted based on identity. Groups serving a specific population are welcome, providing they are not excluding others based on protected or identity-based characteristics.

·       Support community well-being and demonstrate community impact by directly benefitting families, youth, or broader community (ie: food security, wellness, education, recreation).

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