Building Resilient Communities Conference 2025

Tuesday November 25

10:00am-17:00pm





Field Trip & Wine Tasting Experience – Emergency Management a focus on Community Recovery tour of the South Okanagan





What is a trip to the Okanagan without a trip through the wine country to some of the award-winning wineries? We will share stories of the floods, fires, heat domes, and cold snaps and how it has impacted this region. We have some amazing story tellers who will share with you their journey through these emergencies and the recovery. Learn from some of the innovators within the region about their adaptations from water conservation and wetland rehabilitation to energy production. Enlighten all your senses while you not only see the impact to this region, but you can also taste and feel it too.

Included:

Pick-up from the SOEC, Drop off at your hotel or the SOEC

Snacks + Lunch

Minimum 3 wineries and 2 cultural stops

(Wineries and Speaker info to come)

Cost:

Before Sept 30th: $250.00





Dry Option: $200 (use code "DRY")





After Oct 1st: $300.00





Dry Option: $250 (Used code "DRY")

Maximum number of participants: 38