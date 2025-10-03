BRC Conference

BRC Conference

Building Resilient Communities Conference 2025

273 Power St

Penticton, BC V2A 7K9, Canada

Community Recovery Experience & Tour
$300

Tuesday November 25

10:00am-17:00pm


Field Trip & Wine Tasting Experience – Emergency Management a focus on Community Recovery tour of the South Okanagan


 

What is a trip to the Okanagan without a trip through the wine country to some of the award-winning wineries? We will share stories of the floods, fires, heat domes, and cold snaps and how it has impacted this region. We have some amazing story tellers who will share with you their journey through these emergencies and the recovery. Learn from some of the innovators within the region about their adaptations from water conservation and wetland rehabilitation to energy production. Enlighten all your senses while you not only see the impact to this region, but you can also taste and feel it too.

 

Included:

Pick-up from the SOEC, Drop off at your hotel or the SOEC

Snacks + Lunch

Minimum 3 wineries and 2 cultural stops

(Wineries and Speaker info to come)

 

Cost:

Before Sept 30th: $250.00


Dry Option: $200 (use code "DRY")


After Oct 1st: $300.00


Dry Option: $250 (Used code "DRY")

 

Maximum number of participants: 38

ONE DAY PASS - SPEAKER ONLY
$375

To attend the day you are speaking and enjoy the conference events

