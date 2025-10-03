Building Resilient Communities Conference 2025

Hosted by
Penticton, BC V2A 7K9, Canada
Tuesday November 25
10:00am-17:00pm
Field Trip & Wine Tasting Experience – Emergency Management a focus on Community Recovery tour of the South Okanagan
What is a trip to the Okanagan without a trip through the wine country to some of the award-winning wineries? We will share stories of the floods, fires, heat domes, and cold snaps and how it has impacted this region. We have some amazing story tellers who will share with you their journey through these emergencies and the recovery. Learn from some of the innovators within the region about their adaptations from water conservation and wetland rehabilitation to energy production. Enlighten all your senses while you not only see the impact to this region, but you can also taste and feel it too.
Included:
Pick-up from the SOEC, Drop off at your hotel or the SOEC
Snacks + Lunch
Minimum 3 wineries and 2 cultural stops
(Wineries and Speaker info to come)
Cost:
Before Sept 30th: $250.00
Dry Option: $200 (use code "DRY")
After Oct 1st: $300.00
Dry Option: $250 (Used code "DRY")
Maximum number of participants: 38
To attend the day you are speaking and enjoy the conference events
