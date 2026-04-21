Building Restoration Fund for the repair of Casavant Frères Organ

About this event
General Admission ticket $35
Donations above the cost of a general admission ticket are tax deductible.
Please consider donating generously for this cause.
If you would like to contribute more, please purchase your ticket from the General Admission sales. Then return to the main page and click on "Add a donation" for additional contributions. A tax deductible receipt will be provided to you directly from St. Mary's Cathedral.
If you would like to donate a larger amount, according to the below Tiered donation, please click on "Tiered Donation". Patrons who are donating according to a Tiered Donation do not need to purchase a general admission ticket.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas
Patrons who are donating according to the Tiered Donation schema, do not need to purchase a general admission ticket. Concert ticket(s) will be automatically generated for you. All donations are tax deductible. You will receive a personalized email after your donation, with information on your priority entry and reserved seating.
Please consider donating generously for this cause:
Tiered Donations with Exclusive Cathedral Seating:
Friend of the Organ — $500 - $999
Patron of Sacred Music — $1,000 - $1,499
Sponsor of the Organ — $1,500 - $4,999
Benefactor — $5,000+
Tiered Donors will receive exclusive Cathedral seating for the Concert, including having their names engraved onto a Donor Plaque to be displayed in the Cathedral.
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