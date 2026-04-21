Building Restoration Fund for the repair of Casavant Frères Organ

General Admission ticket $35





Donations above the cost of a general admission ticket are tax deductible.

Please consider donating generously for this cause.



If you would like to contribute more, please purchase your ticket from the General Admission sales. Then return to the main page and click on "Add a donation" for additional contributions. A tax deductible receipt will be provided to you directly from St. Mary's Cathedral.





If you would like to donate a larger amount, according to the below Tiered donation, please click on "Tiered Donation". Patrons who are donating according to a Tiered Donation do not need to purchase a general admission ticket.











