A clown with a painted face sits on a swing in the foreground, with the words "DARK CARNIVAL June 26th" overlaid, against a dark, blurred background featuring logos.
Against the Wall Theatre Society

Hosted by

Against the Wall Theatre Society

About this event

Sales closed

Bull Skit Silent Auction 2026

Flames Game (pkg 1 of 2) item
Flames Game (pkg 1 of 2) item
Flames Game (pkg 1 of 2) item
Flames Game (pkg 1 of 2)
$200

Starting bid

Two tickets to one Flames Game in March or April 2027. (Oilers games excluded)

Valued at $600

Section 227, Row 24, Seats 22 & 23

Banned Book Basket item
Banned Book Basket item
Banned Book Basket item
Banned Book Basket item
Banned Book Basket item
Banned Book Basket
$65

Starting bid

Do Crime. Read Banned Books.

Lula Dean's Little Library of Banned Books, Pride Puppy, and The Handmaid's Tale. Book-themed socks, stickers, a coffee mug and a Gift Card to Indigo/Chapters.

Four Seasons of Blooms item
Four Seasons of Blooms item
Four Seasons of Blooms
$65

Starting bid

Four curated bouquets (one per season) for an entire year. Worth $200

$200 Tattoo Credit for Randi Woolford-Hayden item
$200 Tattoo Credit for Randi Woolford-Hayden item
$200 Tattoo Credit for Randi Woolford-Hayden item
$200 Tattoo Credit for Randi Woolford-Hayden item
$200 Tattoo Credit for Randi Woolford-Hayden item
$200 Tattoo Credit for Randi Woolford-Hayden
$65

Starting bid

Tattooing live at the Dark Carnival AND in their new location at 4810 52 Street in Red Deer! Celestial Tattoos features the artwork of Kira Smith and Randi Woolford-Hayden.

Deluxe Hydrafacial item
Deluxe Hydrafacial
$195

Starting bid

Aurora Skin & Vein - Deluxe Hydrafacial (Full Face)

Treat yourself to the ultimate skin-refreshing experience with our Deluxe Hydrafacial. This luxurious treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, extracts impurities, and intensely hydrates the skin using advanced Hydrafacial technology.

Freshwater Pearl Necklace item
Freshwater Pearl Necklace
$285

Starting bid

18" Pearl Strand Necklace with Sterling Silver Clasp from Artistry in Gold Design Studio

Pest Control Treatment item
Pest Control Treatment
$65

Starting bid

Seasonal and year-round pest control for homes, businesses and recreational vehicles. Redeem for savings on ant, spider, fly control or pest control subscriptions

Dance Magic Birthday Party item
Dance Magic Birthday Party
$75

Starting bid

Dance Magic gift bag including $250 Gift Certificate toward a curated birthday party. Dance, Circus, Silks or do your own thing!

https://reddeerdancemagic.com/dance-parties/

Flames Game (pkg 2 of 2) item
Flames Game (pkg 2 of 2) item
Flames Game (pkg 2 of 2) item
Flames Game (pkg 2 of 2)
$200

Starting bid

Two tickets to one Flames Game in March or April 2027. (Oilers games excluded)

Valued at $600

Section 227, Row 24, Seats 24 & 25

Lucas Creighton Prints item
Lucas Creighton Prints item
Lucas Creighton Prints item
Lucas Creighton Prints item
Lucas Creighton Prints
$20

Starting bid

Original Superhero art by Red Deer artist Lucas Creighton

Your Story Fitness gift pack item
Your Story Fitness gift pack item
Your Story Fitness gift pack item
Your Story Fitness gift pack item
Your Story Fitness gift pack item
Your Story Fitness gift pack
$65

Starting bid

Fun and Fitness in downtown Red Deer

$99 Credit toward group classes or personal training, 60 minute massage voucher, a water bottle, fun stickers and a 10 punch pass.

Expertly coached group classes and personal training in an award winning, family friendly, all levels environment.

https://yourstoryfitness.ca/

Canada Custom Autoworks Gift Certifcates item
Canada Custom Autoworks Gift Certifcates item
Canada Custom Autoworks Gift Certifcates item
Canada Custom Autoworks Gift Certifcates
$125

Starting bid

$400 value

TWO Gift Certificates for Canada Custom Autoworks Red Deer.

$320 Tattoo Credit with Kira Smith item
$320 Tattoo Credit with Kira Smith item
$320 Tattoo Credit with Kira Smith item
$320 Tattoo Credit with Kira Smith item
$320 Tattoo Credit with Kira Smith item
$320 Tattoo Credit with Kira Smith
$175

Starting bid

Tattooing live at the Dark Carnival AND in their new location at 4810 52 Street in Red Deer! Celestial Tattoos features the artwork of Kira Smith and Randi Woolford-Hayden.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!