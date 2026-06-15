Bull Skit Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Two tickets to one Flames Game in March or April 2027. (Oilers games excluded)
Valued at $600
Section 227, Row 24, Seats 22 & 23
Starting bid
Do Crime. Read Banned Books.
Lula Dean's Little Library of Banned Books, Pride Puppy, and The Handmaid's Tale. Book-themed socks, stickers, a coffee mug and a Gift Card to Indigo/Chapters.
Starting bid
Four curated bouquets (one per season) for an entire year. Worth $200
Starting bid
Tattooing live at the Dark Carnival AND in their new location at 4810 52 Street in Red Deer! Celestial Tattoos features the artwork of Kira Smith and Randi Woolford-Hayden.
Starting bid
Aurora Skin & Vein - Deluxe Hydrafacial (Full Face)
Treat yourself to the ultimate skin-refreshing experience with our Deluxe Hydrafacial. This luxurious treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, extracts impurities, and intensely hydrates the skin using advanced Hydrafacial technology.
Starting bid
18" Pearl Strand Necklace with Sterling Silver Clasp from Artistry in Gold Design Studio
Starting bid
Seasonal and year-round pest control for homes, businesses and recreational vehicles. Redeem for savings on ant, spider, fly control or pest control subscriptions
Starting bid
Dance Magic gift bag including $250 Gift Certificate toward a curated birthday party. Dance, Circus, Silks or do your own thing!
Starting bid
Two tickets to one Flames Game in March or April 2027. (Oilers games excluded)
Valued at $600
Section 227, Row 24, Seats 24 & 25
Starting bid
Original Superhero art by Red Deer artist Lucas Creighton
Starting bid
Fun and Fitness in downtown Red Deer
$99 Credit toward group classes or personal training, 60 minute massage voucher, a water bottle, fun stickers and a 10 punch pass.
Expertly coached group classes and personal training in an award winning, family friendly, all levels environment.
Starting bid
$400 value
TWO Gift Certificates for Canada Custom Autoworks Red Deer.
Starting bid
Tattooing live at the Dark Carnival AND in their new location at 4810 52 Street in Red Deer! Celestial Tattoos features the artwork of Kira Smith and Randi Woolford-Hayden.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!