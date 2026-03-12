Stampede Bullshooters Hoedown 2026

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About this event
Each ticket includes:
✅ Rodeo Ticket
(Flexible Seating Within Sections 205 & 206)
✅ Covered Rodeo Seating
(Rain or Shine)
✅ Party Bus Ride to the After Party
(Drinks Included)
✅ After Party Entry to the Bullshooters Hoedown
✅ Afterparty at Elephant & Castle Tent
(Former Rose & Crown – 1503 4 St SW)
✅ Full Stampede Buffet
(Served Right Away and All Night Long)
✅ Live Music All Night
Saints & Sinners | Bobby Gosse & Friends
🎉 Plus: More Surprises to Come!
Proceeds will benefit the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Program at Alberta Children’s Hospital and Providence Children helping change lives through groundbreaking pediatric care.
Each ticket includes:
✅ After Party Entry to the Bullshooters Hoedown
✅ Afterparty at Elephant & Castle Tent
(Former Rose & Crown – 1503 4 St SW)
✅ Full Stampede Buffet
(Served Right Away and All Night Long)
✅ Live Music All Night
Saints & Sinners | Bobby Gosse & Friends
🎉 Plus: More Surprises to Come!
Proceeds will benefit the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Program at Alberta Children’s Hospital and Providence Children helping change lives through groundbreaking pediatric care.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!