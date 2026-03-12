Hosted by

Canadian Progress Club Stampede City

About this event

Stampede Bullshooters Hoedown 2026

1503 4 St SW

Calgary, AB T2R 0Y1, Canada

ALL-IN RODEO PARTY PACKAGE (Early Bird Pricing)
$175

Each ticket includes:

✅ Rodeo Ticket

(Flexible Seating Within Sections 205 & 206)
✅ Covered Rodeo Seating

(Rain or Shine)
✅ Party Bus Ride to the After Party

(Drinks Included)
✅ After Party Entry to the Bullshooters Hoedown
✅ Afterparty at Elephant & Castle Tent

(Former Rose & Crown – 1503 4 St SW)
✅ Full Stampede Buffet

(Served Right Away and All Night Long)
✅ Live Music All Night

Saints & Sinners | Bobby Gosse & Friends
🎉 Plus: More Surprises to Come!


Proceeds will benefit the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Program at Alberta Children’s Hospital and Providence Children helping change lives through groundbreaking pediatric care.

AFTER PARTY ONLY PACKAGE (Early Bird Pricing)
$75

Each ticket includes:

✅ After Party Entry to the Bullshooters Hoedown
✅ Afterparty at Elephant & Castle Tent

(Former Rose & Crown – 1503 4 St SW)
✅ Full Stampede Buffet

(Served Right Away and All Night Long)
✅ Live Music All Night

Saints & Sinners | Bobby Gosse & Friends
🎉 Plus: More Surprises to Come!


Proceeds will benefit the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Program at Alberta Children’s Hospital and Providence Children helping change lives through groundbreaking pediatric care.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!