Stampede Bullshooters Hoedown 2026

Each ticket includes:

✅ Rodeo Ticket

(Flexible Seating Within Sections 205 & 206)

✅ Covered Rodeo Seating

(Rain or Shine)

✅ Party Bus Ride to the After Party

(Drinks Included)

✅ After Party Entry to the Bullshooters Hoedown

✅ Afterparty at Elephant & Castle Tent

(Former Rose & Crown – 1503 4 St SW)

✅ Full Stampede Buffet

(Served Right Away and All Night Long)

✅ Live Music All Night

Saints & Sinners | Bobby Gosse & Friends

🎉 Plus: More Surprises to Come!





Proceeds will benefit the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Program at Alberta Children’s Hospital and Providence Children helping change lives through groundbreaking pediatric care.