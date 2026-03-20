Against The Wall Theatre Society

Offered by

Against The Wall Theatre Society

About the memberships

Bull Skit Buddy Program

New Born
$5

Renews monthly

Have your name on our website and slideshow before shows.

Calf
$15

Renews monthly

Get a free snack or drink from the bar, as well as:

  • Have your name on our website and slideshow before shows.
Heifer
$30

Renews monthly

Get 10% off all things BullSkit: workshops, shows, classes, merch, concession.

  • Have your name on our website and slideshow before shows
  • Get a free snack or drink from the bar once a month


Steer
$50

Renews monthly

Get 1 free ticket to a show once per month, as well as:

  • Have your name on our website and slideshow before shows.
  • Get a free snack or drink from the bar once a month.
  • Get 10% off all things BullSkit: workshops, shows, classes, merch, concession.
Bull
$100

Renews monthly

Get 2 free tickets a month, and 20% off all things BullSkit: workshops, shows, classes, merch, concession , as well as:

  • Have your name on our website and slideshow before shows.
  • Get a free snack or drink from the bar once a month.
Add a donation for Against The Wall Theatre Society

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