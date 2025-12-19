Burlington Bulldogs U11 Red's Silent Auction

**BIDDING CLOSES DEC 24 @ 12pm** Celebrate the season with four tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Sunday, December 28 at 7:30 pm at TD Coliseum (matinee available at buyer’s choice). Enjoy the show from a private box with food and beverages included—a spectacular, unforgettable concert experience. 🎶✨





Each ticket is valued at $400+ each.