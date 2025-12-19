Burlington Bulldogs U11 Red's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
**BIDDING CLOSES DEC 24 @ 12pm** Celebrate the season with four tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Sunday, December 28 at 7:30 pm at TD Coliseum (matinee available at buyer’s choice). Enjoy the show from a private box with food and beverages included—a spectacular, unforgettable concert experience. 🎶✨
Each ticket is valued at $400+ each.
Starting bid
**BIDDING CLOSES DEC 24 @ 12pm** Celebrate the season with four tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Sunday, December 28 at 7:30 pm at TD Coliseum (matinee available at buyer’s choice). Enjoy the show from a private box with food and beverages included—a spectacular, unforgettable concert experience. 🎶✨
Each ticket is valued at $400+ each.
Starting bid
**BIDDING CLOSES DEC 24 @ 12pm** Celebrate the season with two tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Sunday, December 28 at 7:30 pm at TD Coliseum (matinee available at buyer’s choice). Enjoy the show from a private box with food and beverages included—a spectacular, unforgettable concert experience. 🎶✨
Each ticket is valued at $400+ each.
Starting bid
**BIDDING CLOSES DEC 24 @ 12pm**
Enjoy a magical experience with 12 tickets in a private box at Disney On Ice! Share the excitement with family and friends from the comfort of your own suite, perfect for kids and adults alike. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon, making this an unforgettable and flexible Disney experience. ✨⛸️
Box valued at $1000+
Starting bid
Enjoy CFL action in style with four premium 50-yard line cub seats to a Hamilton Tiger-Cats home game in the 2026 season (game date to be mutually agreed upon). Unbeatable views and an unforgettable game-day experience await! 🐯🏈
Each ticket is valued at $250+ each
Starting bid
Enjoy a cultural outing with four passes to the Art Gallery of Hamilton. Explore inspiring exhibitions, Canadian and international art, and a vibrant downtown experience—perfect for a family visit or a day out with friends. 🎨
Value of set of tickets is $60.
Starting bid
Show your team pride with this great bundle of Toronto Maple Leafs fan gear, featuring a stylish Herschel bag and cozy Leafs scarves. Perfect for game days, travel, or everyday wear, this set is a must-have for any Leafs fan looking to cheer on their team in style. 🍁🏒
Starting bid
Hit the trails with this Batch Disc Mountain Bike (XS, 26"), perfect for young riders or smaller adults. Built for durability and control, it features reliable disc brakes and a lightweight frame—ideal for exploring trails or cruising around the neighborhood with confidence. 🚲
Retail price is $849.99
Starting bid
Get moving with this Batch Fitness Bike (Size M), designed for comfort, efficiency, and everyday performance. Perfect for commuting, fitness rides, or weekend cruising, it offers a smooth ride and a versatile design ideal for riders looking to stay active and on the go. 🚴♂️
Retail price is $699.99
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