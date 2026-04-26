Burlington Teen Tour Band Boosters Inc

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Burlington Teen Tour Band Boosters Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Burlington Teen Tour Band Boosters Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2311 New St, Burlington, ON L7P 3N9, Canada

Cooler Full of Summer Fun! item
Cooler Full of Summer Fun! item
Cooler Full of Summer Fun! item
Cooler Full of Summer Fun!
$150

Starting bid

High quality roller cooler loaded with lot of summer fun items for the backyard or the beach. There is something in there for everyone! Even Lawn Darts!!! Value $300

Craft Beer (17) Gift Basket and $250 Gift Certificate item
Craft Beer (17) Gift Basket and $250 Gift Certificate item
Craft Beer (17) Gift Basket and $250 Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

17 Craft Beers in a Gift Basket/Planter and a $250 Gift Certificate to Custom Fishing Solutions. Value $300

One Month of Group Swiming Lessons item
One Month of Group Swiming Lessons
$50

Starting bid

One month of weekly group swimming lessons plus waived membership fee. Donated by Goldfish Swim School Burlington. Value $150

BPAC Ticket Voucher for "Our Interior Mornings" item
BPAC Ticket Voucher for "Our Interior Mornings"
$50

Starting bid

2 Tickets for the show "Our Interior Mornings" May 5th 7:30 pm Burlington Performing Arts Centre. Value $150 + HST

Burlington Dance Company Summer Camp item
Burlington Dance Company Summer Camp
$150

Starting bid

Burlington Dance Company Summer Camp. 1 Week. Choice of Dance Safari July 6-10, Aerobic Summer Intensive July 20-24, Lights Camera Pop August 10-14. Value $295 + HST

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