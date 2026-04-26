Burlington Teen Tour Band Boosters Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
High quality roller cooler loaded with lot of summer fun items for the backyard or the beach. There is something in there for everyone! Even Lawn Darts!!! Value $300
Starting bid
17 Craft Beers in a Gift Basket/Planter and a $250 Gift Certificate to Custom Fishing Solutions. Value $300
Starting bid
One month of weekly group swimming lessons plus waived membership fee. Donated by Goldfish Swim School Burlington. Value $150
Starting bid
2 Tickets for the show "Our Interior Mornings" May 5th 7:30 pm Burlington Performing Arts Centre. Value $150 + HST
Starting bid
Burlington Dance Company Summer Camp. 1 Week. Choice of Dance Safari July 6-10, Aerobic Summer Intensive July 20-24, Lights Camera Pop August 10-14. Value $295 + HST
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