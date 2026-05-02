Burnaby Mountain Mantas Swim Club

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Burnaby Mountain Mantas Swim Club

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Mantas Store

Swim Cap - Mantas [White] 40th Anniversary item
Swim Cap - Mantas [White] 40th Anniversary item
Swim Cap - Mantas [White] 40th Anniversary
$12.50

Silicon Swim Cap - Mantas Logo on Black Cap.

Graffiti logo and manta ray design/logo on reverse side.

New for 2026 Summer Season - 40th Anniversary Edition


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Swim Cap - Mantas [Choice of Colour] item
Swim Cap - Mantas [Choice of Colour] item
Swim Cap - Mantas [Choice of Colour] item
Swim Cap - Mantas [Choice of Colour] item
Swim Cap - Mantas [Choice of Colour]
$12.50

Silicon Swim Cap - Mantas Logo on your choice of Black, Grey, Teal, or Yellow Cap.

Identical design/logo on reverse side.

Stormtech Men's Stratus Lightweight Shell - SSR-3 [Black] item
Stormtech Men's Stratus Lightweight Shell - SSR-3 [Black] item
Stormtech Men's Stratus Lightweight Shell - SSR-3 [Black]
$155

Ultra-lightweight, H2XTREME® technical outer shell engineered to perform under the most challenging weather conditions, with superior sealed seam technology for enhanced waterproof protection. Featuring the Mantas logo embroidered on left chest.

Features

  • STORMTECH H2XTREME® 5,000/5,000 Waterproof / Breathable Outer Shell
  • Sealed Seams
  • Center Front Zipper with Welts
  • On-Seam Side Zippered Welt Pockets
  • Partial Elastic Cuffs with Adjustable Tabs
  • Internal Full-Length Stormflap
  • Concealed Rollaway Hood
  • Upper Back Yoke with Mesh
  • Lined Vents
  • Open Hem with Adjustable Drawcord
  • Packable into Included Pouch

Materials

  • 100% Polyester Dobby, 2.65 oz/yd2 (USA) / 90gsm (CDN) with 100% Polyester Lining
More Items Coming Soon! item
More Items Coming Soon!
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More great items coming! Check back soon!

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