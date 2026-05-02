Mantas Store

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Silicon Swim Cap - Mantas Logo on Black Cap.
Graffiti logo and manta ray design/logo on reverse side.
New for 2026 Summer Season - 40th Anniversary Edition
Silicon Swim Cap - Mantas Logo on your choice of Black, Grey, Teal, or Yellow Cap.
Identical design/logo on reverse side.
Ultra-lightweight, H2XTREME® technical outer shell engineered to perform under the most challenging weather conditions, with superior sealed seam technology for enhanced waterproof protection. Featuring the Mantas logo embroidered on left chest.
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