Busby Staff Merch

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Overdose Awareness Day is a time to remember those we’ve lost, support those who continue to struggle, and raise awareness about the ongoing overdose crisis in our communities. By coming together, we can help reduce stigma, promote education, and encourage compassion and support for all those affected.
These t-shirts are being created in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, 2026. To ensure your shirt arrives in time to show your support, please place your order by July 1st. Shirts will be ready for pick up between August 1st - 15th.
ONLY COLOUR IS PURPLE
Size range Unisex XS - 3XL (depending on stock 4XL and 5XL may be available)
Our original “Everybody is Somebody” logo crewneck is a meaningful staple designed to remind us that every person matters. Available in charcoal, black and royal blue, this cozy piece is perfect for everyday wear while sharing an important message.
Each crewneck is made to order, so please allow 4–6 weeks for pick up at primary work location.
Size range Unisex S - 5XL
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!