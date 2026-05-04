Busby Staff Merch

Overdose Awareness Day is a time to remember those we’ve lost, support those who continue to struggle, and raise awareness about the ongoing overdose crisis in our communities. By coming together, we can help reduce stigma, promote education, and encourage compassion and support for all those affected.

These t-shirts are being created in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, 2026. To ensure your shirt arrives in time to show your support, please place your order by July 1st. Shirts will be ready for pick up between August 1st - 15th.



ONLY COLOUR IS PURPLE



Size range Unisex XS - 3XL (depending on stock 4XL and 5XL may be available)