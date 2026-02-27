Business Excellence Awards

About this event
Exclusive naming rights, Top logo placement (website, digital, on-stage screens), 3–5 minute speaking opportunity, Exclusive naming rights to Business Excellence Award + presentation opportunity, 6 event tickets, Dedicated co-branded email to members, 3 featured social posts (pre, during, post), Verbal recognition throughout event
Prominent logo (website, screens, marketing emails), Award category sponsor + presentation opportunity, 4 event tickets, 2 social media features, Verbal event recognition
Logo on website & screen loop, 2 event tickets, 1 social media post, Verbal acknowledgment, Logo on shared sponsor signage
Logo listing on website, On-screen sponsor listing, Group social media recognition, Logo by welcome drink
Logo listing on website, On-screen sponsor listing, Group social media recognition, Logo on awards table
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