Bradford Board of Trade

Hosted by

Bradford Board of Trade

About this event

Business Excellence Awards

444 Holland St W

Bradford, ON L3Z 0G1, Canada

General Admission
$100
Signature Sponsor
$3,000

Exclusive naming rights, Top logo placement (website, digital, on-stage screens), 3–5 minute speaking opportunity, Exclusive naming rights to Business Excellence Award + presentation opportunity, 6 event tickets, Dedicated co-branded email to members, 3 featured social posts (pre, during, post), Verbal recognition throughout event

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Prominent logo (website, screens, marketing emails), Award category sponsor + presentation opportunity, 4 event tickets, 2 social media features, Verbal event recognition

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on website & screen loop, 2 event tickets, 1 social media post, Verbal acknowledgment, Logo on shared sponsor signage

Drink Sponsor
$450

Logo listing on website, On-screen sponsor listing, Group social media recognition, Logo by welcome drink

Award Table Sponsor
$450

Logo listing on website, On-screen sponsor listing, Group social media recognition, Logo on awards table

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