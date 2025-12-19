Business Excellence Awards Mayors Gala

About this event
Enjoy a 3-course meal with wine, inspiring awards, and an evening with the Mayor, business community, networking and celebration.
Platinum Executive Pre-Gala Cocktail Reception + Dinner – Limited Availability
Get exclusive, one-on-one access with Mayor Olivia Chow and select city officials in an intimate VIP cocktail setting before the gala. This is a rare opportunity to connect directly with leaders, ask questions, and gain insights in a personal setting.
Then, enjoy a 3-course meal with wine, inspiring awards, and an evening of networking and celebration with Scarborough’s business community.
Gold Sponsor VIP Table with Branding, Recognition on Digital Channels, Featured in Program.
2 Tickets to the Platinum Executive Pre-Gala Cocktail Reception.
3-course meal with wine, inspiring awards, and an evening with the Mayor, business community, networking and celebration.
SBA Tier 1 Membership for the year.
6 Foot Vendor Table showcased at the entrance leading into the gala.
2 Dinner Tickets. Enjoy a 3-course meal with wine, inspiring awards, and an evening with the Mayor, business community, networking and celebration.
Award Sponsor and Presenter, VIP Table with Branding, Recognition on Digital Channels and during Event, Featured in Program.
2 Tickets to the Platinum Executive Pre-Gala Cocktail Reception.
3-course meal with wine, inspiring awards, and an evening with the Mayor, business community, networking and celebration.
SBA Tier 3 Membership for the year.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!