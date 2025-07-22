But I'm A Cheerleader: Live Drunk Read!

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About this event
Montréal, QC H2L 1S7, Canada
Welcome to True Directions 🏳️🌈
Welcome to True Directions 🏳️🌈 + Send one of our campers a shot (or remove an article of clothing), and make it a DRUNK read 🥃
100% of drink proceeds will be donated to Palestine relief funds ♥️🇵🇸
You will get drink a drink ticket and get to choose who you send your shot to!
100% of these proceeds will be donated to Palestine relief funds ♥️🇵🇸
You will get to ask a participating cast member to remove and article of clothing!
100% of these proceeds will be donated to Palestine relief funds ♥️🇵🇸
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!