Saturgays

Hosted by

Saturgays

About this event

But I'm A Cheerleader: Live Drunk Read!

1676 Rue Ontario E

Montréal, QC H2L 1S7, Canada

General Admission
$15

Welcome to True Directions 🏳️‍🌈

General Admission + 1 shot to send
$20

Welcome to True Directions 🏳️‍🌈 + Send one of our campers a shot (or remove an article of clothing), and make it a DRUNK read 🥃

100% of drink proceeds will be donated to Palestine relief funds ♥️🇵🇸

Buy a shot for the cast 🥃
$5

You will get drink a drink ticket and get to choose who you send your shot to!

100% of these proceeds will be donated to Palestine relief funds ♥️🇵🇸

CAST STRIP 🩲
$5

You will get to ask a participating cast member to remove and article of clothing!

100% of these proceeds will be donated to Palestine relief funds ♥️🇵🇸

Add a donation for Saturgays

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!