Butterfly Support Network Silent Auction 2025

💰 Valued at $3000

Escape and reconnect at the serene Salty Spring Retreat with a 2-night stay in a 2-bedroom cabin featuring breathtaking ocean and mountain views on Salt Spring Island. 🌊🏔️

Nestled in the hills, this charming cabin offers comfort, privacy, and the perfect base to explore everything the island has to offer. Wander scenic trails from your doorstep, visit the goats at Salt Spring Island Cheese, enjoy a drink in a treehouse at Salt Spring Brewing Co, browse the famous Farmer’s Market, or be lucky enough to spot orcas at Ruckle Provincial Park. 🐐🍺🌿

Inside, the cabin features:

✅ Two bedrooms (1 king bed with ensuite; 2: queen bed)

✅ Modern, fully equipped kitchen

✅ Spacious living room with wood-burning stove

✅ Expansive deck with ocean & mountain views

✅ Hot tub, sauna, cold plunge, laundry room, WiFi, and parking

Perfect for families or groups of friends, this retreat combines cozy comfort with access to hiking, mountain biking, lakes, beaches, and the unique shops and dining of Ganges. 🌲🚴‍♀️🛶

📅 Choose from one of the following dates:

Monday, October 20 – Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Friday, October 24 – Sunday, October 26, 2025

Tuesday, November 11 – Thursday, November 13, 2025

Friday, November 14 – Sunday, November 16, 2025

📝 Terms & Conditions:

Maximum 6 guests (not including infants)

No pets allowed

Winning bid to be paid via e-transfer

🙏 Donated by Emma and Alastair Chapman