Butterfly Support Network Silent Auction 2025

Starting bid
💰 Valued at $3000
Escape and reconnect at the serene Salty Spring Retreat with a 2-night stay in a 2-bedroom cabin featuring breathtaking ocean and mountain views on Salt Spring Island. 🌊🏔️
Nestled in the hills, this charming cabin offers comfort, privacy, and the perfect base to explore everything the island has to offer. Wander scenic trails from your doorstep, visit the goats at Salt Spring Island Cheese, enjoy a drink in a treehouse at Salt Spring Brewing Co, browse the famous Farmer’s Market, or be lucky enough to spot orcas at Ruckle Provincial Park. 🐐🍺🌿
Inside, the cabin features:
✅ Two bedrooms (1 king bed with ensuite; 2: queen bed)
✅ Modern, fully equipped kitchen
✅ Spacious living room with wood-burning stove
✅ Expansive deck with ocean & mountain views
✅ Hot tub, sauna, cold plunge, laundry room, WiFi, and parking
Perfect for families or groups of friends, this retreat combines cozy comfort with access to hiking, mountain biking, lakes, beaches, and the unique shops and dining of Ganges. 🌲🚴♀️🛶
📅 Choose from one of the following dates:
📝 Terms & Conditions:
🙏 Donated by Emma and Alastair Chapman
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $1,800
Breathe deeply, move mindfully, and reconnect with yourself. 🌿
This one-year unlimited membership to YYOGA gives you access to a wide range of in-studio classes at multiple locations. It includes yoga, pilates, fitness, meditation, and more. 🧘♂️💪🧖♀️
Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just starting out, this membership offers the flexibility and community support to help you feel stronger, calmer, and more grounded all year long.
✨ Includes:
✅ Unlimited in-studio classes
✅ Access to a variety of class styles and levels
✅ For use at any of YYOGA’s studio locations
✅ Activate membership before Dec 31, 2025
Invest in your wellness — mind, body, and soul. 💫
🙏 Donated by YYOGA
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $275
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a luxurious facial experience at Plain Jane Skin Bar, one of Vancouver’s go-to destinations for advanced skincare. 💆♀️💖
This certificate can be redeemed for either a Basic Facial to deeply cleanse and rejuvenate, or a Laser Facial for targeted, high-tech results. 🌿💫 Whichever you choose, you’ll leave feeling refreshed, glowing, and more confident in your skin.
🌸 Includes:
✅ Choice of Basic Facial or Laser Facial
✅ Professional skin consultation
✅ Relaxing and results-driven treatment
✨ Glowing skin is always in — let your natural beauty shine! 🌼
🙏 Donated by Plain Jane Skin Bar
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $1,600
Escape to the mountains with a 3-night stay in the heart of Whistler Village, one of British Columbia’s most iconic destinations! 🌲☀️
This cozy and well-appointed 2-bedroom townhouse (with sofa bed if you are sleeping 6) puts you steps away from world-class dining, boutique shopping, and outdoor adventure. Whether you're hitting the trails, exploring the lakes, or simply soaking in the alpine atmosphere, this Whistler retreat is the perfect blend of comfort and excitement. 🏞️🚴♀️
🏡 Includes:
✅ Sleeps 4–6 guests
✅ 2-bedroom townhouse with sofa bed option
✅ Private hot tub + heated outdoor pool
✅ Walking distance to restaurants, shops & gondolas
✅ No pets please
✅ Choose from one of the following dates:
📅 Thurs July 9 – Sun July 12, 2026
📅 Thurs July 16 – Sun July 19, 2026
📅 Thurs Aug 6 – Sun Aug 9
📅 Thurs Aug 20 – Sun Aug 23, 2026
Pack your bags and experience the magic of the mountains! 🧳🌟
🙏 Donated by Butterfly Run Vancouver
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $160
Support your reproductive health and restore emotional balance with a 90-minute initial acupuncture session at Rainforest Wellness with Emily Lewis, R.Ac DTCM. 🌿✨
This session includes a comprehensive health consultation and a personalized acupuncture treatment designed to support your body, mind, and overall well-being. Please note that while this session offers valuable guidance and care, one visit may not resolve all symptoms presented. 💆♀️💫
🎁 Includes:
✅ One 90-minute initial acupuncture session
✅ Full health consultation + personalized acupuncture treatment
✅ Guidance to support reproductive health and emotional balance
📅 Must be used by May 2026
🙏 Donated by Emily Lewis R.Ac DTCM, Rainforest Wellness
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $1,400
Escape into nature with a 2-night stay for two at the stunning Lodge at Gold River, a secluded wilderness retreat on Vancouver Island. 🏞️🌿
Nestled along the banks of the Gold River, this luxurious lodge offers the perfect balance of comfort and adventure. Whether you're seeking fishing, hiking, wildlife viewing, or peaceful relaxation, this is the ideal spot to unwind and reconnect with nature in style. 🐻🎣🛶
🛏️ Includes:
✅ 2-night stay for two guests
✅ Beautiful riverside accommodations
✅ Continental breakfast daily (meals beyond breakfast are not included)
✅ Immersive wilderness experience with modern comfort
📅 Must be redeemed between April and October 2026
🚗 Travel not included
📌 Donated by the Lodge at Gold River
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $140
Navigating fertility can be overwhelming — you don’t have to do it alone. 💛 This 2-hour personalized coaching session with Laura, Your Fertility Coach offers compassionate guidance, emotional support, and practical tools to help you feel more grounded and empowered on your journey. 🌱✨
Whether you're just beginning to explore fertility options, in the midst of treatments, or seeking space to process, this session is tailored to meet you where you are.
A meaningful gift for yourself or someone you care about. 🤍
🕒 Includes:
✅ One 2-hour private coaching session with Laura (virtual or phone-based)
🙏 Donated by Laura Spencer
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $900
Escape to the alpine with a 3-night stay in a spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo perfectly located at Mount Washington Resort. This cozy getaway offers direct ski-in/ski-out access from the Hawk Chairlift, making your winter adventures effortless and unforgettable. ⛷️❄️
🏡 Condo Highlights:
🛏️ Spacious Comfort: Three bedrooms and two bathrooms provide plenty of room for family or friends to relax after a day on the slopes.
🎿 Convenient Access: True ski-in/ski-out location just steps from the Hawk Chairlift.
🌄 Beautiful Views: Take in sweeping vistas of snow-dusted peaks and lush forests.
🏔️ Mount Washington Resort on Vancouver Island is renowned for:
🏂 World-Class Skiing: More than 60 runs for every level, plus a terrain park for freestyle riders.
❄️ Snowshoeing & Nordic Trails: Scenic options for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
🌊 Unmatched Scenery: Panoramic views of rugged coastline, forests, and the Pacific Ocean.
👨👩👧👦 Family-Friendly Fun: Activities for all ages, plus a welcoming lodge with dining options.
📜 Terms & Conditions:
✅ Midweek stay only (Monday–Thursday)
✅ Not valid during Christmas holidays or statutory holidays
🙏 Donated by Jennifer Miller
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $100
Treat yourself or a loved one to luxurious, plant-based skincare with a $100 gift card to Somerset Moss, a locally crafted brand known for its botanical-powered products. 🌿✨
From nourishing facial balms to refreshing face mists, Somerset Moss combines aromatherapy and skincare to leave you feeling radiant, grounded, and pampered. Perfect for self-care, gifting, or a little indulgence. 💆♀️💛
🎁 Includes:
✅ $100 gift card to Somerset Moss
✅ Luxurious, plant-based skincare products
✅ You're supporting a small, local, female owned & operated business
🙏 Donated by Somerset Moss
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $500
Get ready to ride together! 🔥 This private SPINCO class for up to 34 people is the ultimate high-energy experience — perfect for team building, birthdays, bachelorette parties, or just a one-of-a-kind sweat session with your crew. 💪🎉
You and your guests will enjoy a private, 50-minute ride led by a SPINCO instructor in a motivating, music-fueled atmosphere designed to energize, inspire, and connect. 🎶💫
🎟️ Includes:
✅ Exclusive private class for up to 34 participants
✅ Access to SPINCO Cloverdale studio
✅ A full-body, beat-driven spin experience
✅ No prior experience needed — all levels welcome!
Celebrate, sweat, and ride as one. 🚴♂️✨
🙏 Donated by SPINCO Cloverdale
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $500
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience with a chef’s tasting menu for two, complete with expertly curated wine pairings, at the acclaimed Marilena Café + Raw Bar in Victoria. 🍽️✨
Known for its innovative coastal cuisine, stunning raw bar, and world-class hospitality, Marilena Café offers a culinary journey that blends fresh, local ingredients with global inspiration. Each course is thoughtfully crafted and paired with exceptional wines to create a one-of-a-kind evening. 🌊🍷
🎁 Includes:
✅ Tasting menu for two guests
✅ Wine pairings included
✅ An elevated dining experience in the heart of downtown Victoria
📜 Terms & Conditions:
🙏 Donated by Totable Group
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $480
Enjoy a day on the greens with an 18-hole round of golf for four at the prestigious Northview Golf & Country Club in Surrey, BC. 🌿🏌️♂️
Designed by golf legend Arnold Palmer, Northview offers two championship courses that blend challenge, beauty, and playability — perfect for golfers of all levels. With breathtaking views and world-class conditions, it’s an unforgettable experience on the course. 🌞✨
🎁 Includes:
✅ 18-hole round of golf for four players
✅ Valid Mondays and Tuesdays only, excluding statutory holidays
✅ Expires August 14, 2026
🙏 Donated by the Building Owners and Managers Association of BC
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $400
Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a professional portrait session by Nancy Bree Photo. Known for her warm style and eye for natural light, Nancy creates timeless portraits that celebrate connection, joy, and authenticity. 🌿✨
Perfect for families, couples, or individuals looking to update their portraits, this package offers a personalized experience and beautifully edited images you’ll treasure for years to come. 💕
🎁 Includes:
✅ Portrait Session (family, couple, maternity, lifestyle, newborn, solo)
✅ $400 monetary value
✅ 1 hour of coverage
✅ One location between Vancouver and Langley
✅ Online gallery with digital download
✅ Minimum of 60 edited images delivered
📅 Must be used within 1 year of purchase date
✨ Donated by Nancy Bree Photo
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $350
Transform your space — and your peace of mind — with 4 hours of hands-on professional organizing from Harmony Home Organizing. ✨
Whether you're tackling cluttered closets, chaotic kitchens, or craving a calmer, more functional home, this expert-led session will help you simplify, streamline, and create lasting systems that work for your lifestyle. 🌿📦
Ideal for busy households, new beginnings, or anyone ready to reclaim their space and breathe a little easier.
🧺 Includes:
✅ 4-hour in-home organizing session
✅ Personalized organizing strategies
✅ Support with decluttering, sorting, and system setup
Clear space, clear mind — let harmony begin at home. 🧘♀️🏠
🙏 Donated by Harmony Home Organizing
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $310
Upgrade your wardrobe with DUER pants, where performance meets style. With this gift card, you can shop their extensive selection of pants, designed for comfort, durability, and all-day wear. 🌟
Made with innovative fabrics that stretch, breathe, and move with you, DUER is perfect for everything from the office to outdoor adventures. 🏙️🌲
🎁 Includes:
✅ Gift cards to shop DUER in-store
✅ Premium jeans, pants & apparel made for work, play, and travel
✅ A chance to experience clothing built for style and function
🙏 Donated by DUER
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $250
Discover a holistic approach to your health with a 60-minute virtual naturopathic consultation with Dr. Joanna Rosefeld, ND. 🩺✨
From the comfort of your home, Dr. Rosefeld will take the time to understand your health history, lifestyle, and wellness goals, offering personalized strategies rooted in naturopathic medicine. Whether you’re seeking support for energy, digestion, hormones, or overall balance, this consultation provides expert insight and actionable next steps to help you thrive.
🎁 Includes:
✅ 60-minute one-on-one naturopathic consultation (virtual)
✅ Customized recommendations tailored to your health needs
✅ Guidance for long-term wellbeing
A thoughtful step toward whole-body health and wellness. 🌿
🙏 Donated by Dr. Joanna Rosefeld
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $250
Indulge in comfort, confidence, and timeless elegance with a $250 gift card to Diane’s Lingerie, one of Vancouver’s premier boutiques for high-quality bras, sleepwear, and intimate apparel. 🛍️✨
Known for expert fittings and personalized service, Diane’s offers a wide range of styles and sizes — from everyday essentials to luxurious European lingerie. Whether you’re refreshing your drawer or treating someone special, this gift card is the perfect way to feel supported in style. 👙💫
🎀 Includes:
✅ $250 gift card to Diane’s Lingerie
✅ Expert fit consultations
✅ Selection of premium brands and styles
📜 Terms & Conditions: Expires June 30, 2026
💕 Because every body deserves to feel beautiful, comfortable, and confident.
🙏 Donated by Diane’s Lingerie
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $235
Enjoy a relaxing getaway in the heart of the Okanagan with a one-night stay at the Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel & Suites in a room with either two queen beds or one king bed. 🌿☀️
This welcoming hotel offers modern comforts and easy access to all that Kelowna has to offer — from award-winning wineries and orchards to stunning hiking trails and sparkling Okanagan Lake. 🍇🍷🏞️
Stay Highlights:
🛏️ Spacious Rooms: Choice of two queen beds or one king bed for your stay
💧 Wellness Amenities: Indoor pool, hot tubs, sauna, and fitness center
🌇 Central Location: Minutes away from downtown Kelowna, beaches, and vineyards
Perfect for a quick getaway, business trip, or the ideal starting point to explore the beauty of the Okanagan! 🌸
Terms and Conditions:
📅 Valid from October 1, 2025 – October 30, 2026
🚫 Not valid May 1 – September 30, 2026 (these dates are final)
📆 Reservations required
🪪 Original gift certificate must be presented at check-in
⚠️ Blackout dates apply and are subject to change
🚫 Not available on long weekends
📌 Subject to availability
🙏 Donated by Best Western Kelowna
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $222
Experience a moment of deep relaxation and energetic balance with a Personalized Vibrational Healing Session from Courtney Carnrite. 🌿💫
Balance your energy. Heal your soul. Rooted in Animism and shamanic principles, these Vibrational Healing sessions use sound therapy, crystal healing, and energetic clearing to release blockages, shift old patterns, and support deep emotional and spiritual healing. 🎶🧘♀️
🎁 Includes:
✅ Personalized 1-on-1 vibrational healing session
✅ Techniques to support emotional, physical, and energetic balance
✅ A deeply relaxing and rejuvenating experience
Reconnect with your energy and leave feeling centered, refreshed, and revitalized. 🌸✨
🙏 Donated by Courtney Carnrite at The Nest Clinic
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $216
Rejuvenate your mind and body with the healing cycle of hot, cold, rest, and repeat at the renowned Scandinave Spa Whistler. 🌿❄️🔥
This package includes two weekday walk-in passes — the perfect chance to unplug, disconnect, and enjoy a midweek reset in a serene, silent, and natural setting. 🪷
Details & Conditions:
📅 Valid Monday to Thursday only
🚶♀️ Walk-in only (no advance reservations)
🚫 Not valid on special dates (see scandinave.com for details)
⏳ Expires June 8, 2026
🔁 Non-exchangeable for other spa products or services
🙏 Donated by Scandinave Spa Whistler
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $210
Enjoy a full year of fun, learning, and outdoor adventure with a Family Membership to Maplewood Farm! 🌾🐓 Located in North Vancouver, Maplewood Farm is home to over 200 domestic animals and birds, making it the perfect place for kids (and kids at heart!) to connect with nature.
With unlimited visits for an entire year, your family can meet goats, sheep, horses, rabbits, and more — all while creating lasting memories together. 🐴💚
🎁 Includes:
✅ Unlimited family admission for 1 year
✅ Access to daily animal interactions & activities
✅ A chance to explore one of Metro Vancouver’s most beloved family attractions
🙏 Donated by Maplewood Farm
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $200
Capture precious memories with a 20-minute photography mini session for up to six people, courtesy of Lockhart Photography. 🖼️✨ You’ll receive a full digital gallery with 10+ beautifully edited images — perfect for printing, sharing, and cherishing for years to come.
📍 Session location: Vancouver Island (Nanaimo/Oceanside area)
📅 Must be redeemed by: November 15, 2026
A timeless gift for your family — or a thoughtful surprise for someone special! 💛
🙏 Donated by Kim Lockhart
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $200
Discover elegance, comfort, and confidence with a $200 gift card to Curran’s Lingerie, Vancouver’s premier destination for luxury lingerie and intimate apparel. 🌹✨
With expertly curated collections and personalized fittings, Curran’s offers everything from everyday essentials to statement pieces that make you feel extraordinary. 💕
🎁 Includes:
✅ $200 gift card to Curran’s Lingerie
✅ Wide selection of luxury lingerie, sleepwear & loungewear
✅ Personalized service for the perfect fit
🙏 Donated by Curran’s Lingerie
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $75
Savor the comfort of delicious, hearty dishes with a $75 gift card to Burgoo Bistro. 🥖🧀
Known for its cozy atmosphere and globally inspired comfort food, Burgoo is the perfect spot to gather with friends, celebrate, or enjoy a comforting meal any day of the week. ❤️
From classic French onion soup to rich mac & cheese and seasonal specialties, Burgoo offers flavors that warm both the heart and soul. ✨
🎁 Includes:
✅ $75 gift card to Burgoo Bistro
✅ Perfect for lunch, dinner, or special occasions
✅ Cozy, flavorful dining experience
🙏 Donated by Burgoo
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $190
Get ready to make a splash! 🌊 Enjoy a 2-hour drop-in kayak or paddle board session for four with Vancouver Water Adventures. Choose your own pace — paddle out on a relaxing scenic tour or challenge your crew to a fun water workout! ☀️🏄♀️🚣
Whether you're exploring False Creek, English Bay, or just soaking in the summer vibes, this experience is the perfect way to enjoy the beauty of the Vancouver shoreline with friends or family.
🎟️ Includes:
✅ 2-hour kayak or paddleboard rental for 4 people
✅ All equipment provided
✅ Flexible drop-in access
🙏 Donated by Vancouver Water Adventures
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $180
Feel the beat, find your power, and ride with purpose at SPINCO Cloverdale! 🔥 This 10-class pass gives you access to high-energy, full-body spin classes designed to challenge your body, clear your mind, and leave you feeling unstoppable. 💪🎶
Led by motivating instructors and set to powerful playlists, SPINCO classes are more than a workout — they’re a community-driven experience built on strength, sweat, and support.
🎟️ Includes:
✅ 10 spin classes at SPINCO Cloverdale
✅ Valid for 3 months from redemption. Excludes Spin it Forward and special events
✅ Empowering, music-fueled studio atmosphere
🙏 Donated by SPINCO Cloverdale
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $180
Get ready to cheer on Vancouver’s home team with 4 regular season tickets to a Vancouver Whitecaps FC game at BC Place! 🏟️🎉
Experience the energy, excitement, and unforgettable atmosphere of professional soccer as you join thousands of fans in cheering every goal, tackle, and victory. Perfect for a fun night out with friends, family, or fellow soccer lovers! 💙⚽
🎟️ Includes:
✅ 4 tickets to a regular season Whitecaps FC match
✅ Great seats at BC Place Stadium
✅ A thrilling live sports experience
📌 Terms & Conditions:
Wave your scarves, chant with the crowd, and be part of the action! 🎶🙌
🙏 Donated by Whitecaps Football Club
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $180
This stunning 14k Gold-Filled cremains urn necklace from Gems & Juniper is a meaningful way to keep your loved one close. 🌸 Featuring delicate Forget-Me-Not flowers, it serves as a beautiful reminder to honour their memory and the love you shared.
Unlike other cremation jewelry, this necklace includes a small concealed urn that allows you to add the ashes yourself. The dainty pendant (16mm x 8mm including the bail) is designed with elegance and care, offering a discreet and lasting keepsake you can carry near your heart. 🕊️
💫 Includes:
🔹 Handcrafted 14k Gold-Filled urn necklace with 18 inch chain.
🔹 Filling instructions & keepsake box
A timeless piece of remembrance jewelry, perfect for those who wish to hold their loved one close in a tangible, wearable way. 🤍
📍 Pick-up available in Vancouver or Coquitlam
🙏 Donated by Gems & Juniper
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $170
Bring your home vision to life with a one-hour in-home interior design consultation from Pavan Anderson Design. 🏡✨
Whether you're thinking about changing up your paint colours, planning a kitchen refresh, or just need a second opinion on where your furniture should go, this one-hour session with Pavan is a great way to get fresh ideas and practical advice. With degrees in Architecture and Interior Design, Pavan takes a warm, collaborative approach—helping you explore options, solve design dilemmas, and move forward with confidence, no matter the size of your project.🎨🛋️
🎁 Includes:
✅ One-hour in-home consultation
✅ Expert advice and ideas
✅ Personalized guidance tailored to your space and vision
📍 Service Area: North Vancouver, Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Langley
🙏 Donated by Pavan Anderson Design
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $166
Step into a magical world of holiday storytelling with 2 tickets to the Arts Club Theatre’s enchanting production of A Wonderheads Christmas Carol. 🎩✨
Performed on the Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre, this heartwarming, wordless retelling of Dickens' classic is brought to life by the award-winning Wonderheads, using full-face masks, stunning visuals, and rich theatrical imagination. 🌟
Perfect for all ages, this unforgettable show blends heartfelt emotion, festive wonder, and a touch of holiday magic. 🎄💫
🎟️ Includes:
✅ 2 tickets to A Wonderheads Christmas Carol
📍 Newmont Stage at BMO Theatre Centre, Vancouver
🎁 A joyful holiday experience for the whole family
Make it a night to remember and start a new seasonal tradition! ❄️❤️
🙏 Donated by Arts Club
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $165
Indulge in a complete self-care experience with this Laneway Naturals Bath & Body Bundle paired with a Sola Skincare Deodorant Bundle. 🛁✨
Laneway Naturals brings luxury to your everyday rituals with plant-based bath and body products crafted for relaxation and nourishment. 🌸 Meanwhile, Sola’s natural deodorants offer clean, effective care made with skin-loving ingredients. 🌱
🎁 Includes:
✨ Laneway Naturals
🌿 All-Natural Shave Soap Bars
🛁 Muscle Melt Soothing + Bubbling Salt Soak
🌸 Pink Himalayan + Grapefruit Cold Process Soap Bar
🌹 Ritual Rose Hydrating Face and Body Mist
✨ Polished | Whipped Sugar Scrubs
✨ Sola Skincare
🥥 70g Coconut Deodorant
🌸 60g Lavender Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
🍋 60g Lemongrass Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
✅ Eco-friendly, locally made products that support wellness + sustainability
📍 Must be picked up in Vancouver or Coquitlam
🙏 Donated by Laneway Naturals and Sola Skincare
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $150
Score big with this professionally signed hockey stick by Bo Horvat — a must-have for any hockey fan or collector! 🥅 Whether you're displaying it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave, this autographed stick is a rare chance to own a piece of hockey history. 🏆
Bo Horvat, a star player known for his leadership and skill on the ice, has left his mark in the NHL, making this stick a true collector’s item. ✨
Pick up only in Vancouver or Coquitlam.
🙏 Donated by Rogers Canada
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $150
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $150
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $150
Indulge your senses with this luxurious gift bag from Meadowfoam Products, packed with beautifully handcrafted, aromatherapy-inspired home and body items. 🛁✨
Whether you're gifting someone special or treating yourself to some well-deserved relaxation, this thoughtfully curated set brings spa-like comfort into everyday life.
🎁 Includes:
🍐 Pear Quince Room & Linen Spray — Freshen any space with this uplifting scent
🕯 Tuberose Cocktail Candle — Hand-poured and perfect for cozy nights in
🌿 Birch Cocktail Diffuser — A stylish and long-lasting home fragrance
🛁 Orange Vanilla Crème Soap & Soak Gift Set — Soothing and skin-loving
👜 Meadowfoam Tote Bag — Reusable and perfect for everyday errands
🧽 Shower Pouf — Complete your self-care ritual
Wrap yourself in scent, softness, and serenity — the Meadowfoam way. 🌸💛
📍 Pick up only in Vancouver or Coquitlam
🙏 Donated by Meadowfoam Products
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $150
Savor elevated comfort food and craft cocktails with a $150 gift card to Braidwood Tavern, one of Whistler’s most beloved dining spots. 🍹✨
Located inside the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Whistler, Braidwood Tavern blends warm alpine charm with a modern, lively atmosphere — perfect for après-ski gatherings, weekend getaways, or a night out to remember. ❄️🔥
🎁 Includes:
✅ $150 gift card to Braidwood Tavern
✅ Delicious menu featuring elevated tavern classics & local ingredients
✅ Stylish and cozy alpine setting
Reservations are based on availability
Major holidays, certain weekends, and holiday weekends are also excluded
Expires December 1st, 2026
🙏 Donated by Braidwood Tavern
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $150
Get ready to sweat, push your limits, and ride to the rhythm with a 5 Ride Pass to Ride Cycle Club! 🎶✨ Known for its high-energy atmosphere, motivating instructors, and powerful playlists, Ride offers an unforgettable indoor cycling experience that blends fitness and community. 💪🔥
Perfect for seasoned riders or anyone looking to try something new, this pass can be used toward classes that will leave you feeling stronger, inspired, and energized. 🌟
📅 Valid until September 1, 2026
📍 Can be used at either our Yaletown or Kitsilano location
🙏 Donated by Ride Cycle Club
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $300
Indulge in handmade Italian cuisine with a $300 Banda Volpi gift card. ✨ Known for fresh pasta, wood-fired flavors, and warm hospitality, Banda Volpi restaurants are perfect for a cozy dinner, a night out with friends, or a celebratory meal.
Your gift card can be enjoyed at any of their acclaimed restaurants:
🍽️✨ Savio Volpe – A classic osteria-style restaurant serving rustic Italian fare with ingredients from nearby lakes, oceans, farms, and fields. Enjoy handmade pasta every day and meats, poultry, and fish smoked over a wood-fired grill and rotisserie.
🍝🔥 Elio Volpe – Inspired by Italy’s southern coasts and islands, Elio Volpe brings the rich flavors of the Pacific Northwest, celebrating the relaxed lifestyle and best ingredients of the region.
🌊🍷 Pepino’s Spaghetti House – A warm, laid-back Italian-American eatery known for its traditional pasta dishes, cocktails, and wine. It’s the house that spaghetti built!
🍝🍷 Caffe La Tana – An intimate spot offering a menu of small plates and pasta to share, with an all-Italian wine list and a selection of cocktails, grappa, and amari. Perfect for starting, finishing, and savoring the evening.
🙏 Donated by Jackie Lauder Real Estate 🏡
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $150
Restore balance and support your well-being with a 50-minute acupuncture session with Michelle Lee, R.Ac, at The Nest Clinic in Vancouver. 🧘♀️✨
Acupuncture is a gentle, holistic practice that can help reduce stress, ease tension, and support overall health. With Michelle’s compassionate and skilled approach, you’ll experience a session tailored to your unique needs in a warm, healing environment. 🌸
🎁 Includes:
✅ 50-minute personalized acupuncture treatment
✅ Experienced care from Registered Acupuncturist Michelle Lee
✅ A calm and supportive clinic environment at The Nest
🙏 Donated by Michelle Lee at The Nest Clinic
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $150
Restore balance and support your body’s natural healing with a 50-minute acupuncture treatment from Dr. Winnie Ng, ND. 🌿✨
Acupuncture is a time-honored therapy that can help with stress relief, pain management, improved sleep, and overall wellness. With Dr. Ng’s gentle and attentive approach, you’ll experience a calming session designed to leave you feeling rejuvenated and aligned. 🧘♀️💆
🎁 Includes:
✅ 50-minute personalized acupuncture treatment
✅ Support for mind-body balance and overall wellbeing
A restorative experience to help you feel your best. 🌸
🙏 Donated by Dr. Winnie Ng at The Nest Clinic
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $140
Treat yourself to glowing, refreshed skin with a 45-minute Basic Custom Facial by Kristyn Anderson at The Nest Clinic in Vancouver. 🌿💆♀️
This personalized treatment is tailored to your skin’s unique needs, leaving you feeling cleansed, nourished, and radiant. Kristyn’s expertise and gentle touch create a relaxing experience designed to restore balance and confidence to your skin.
🎁 Includes:
✅ 45-minute custom facial designed for your skin type
✅ Professional care from esthetician Kristyn Anderson
✅ A calming, rejuvenating experience at The Nest
The ultimate gift of self-care and radiance. ✨🌸
🙏 Donated by Kristyn Anderson at The Nest Clinic
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $130
Bring the whole family for a wild adventure with a Family Day Pass to the Greater Vancouver Zoo! 🐒🦓 Located in Aldergrove, the zoo is home to over 140 species from around the world, offering an exciting and educational day for kids and adults alike.
From lions and tigers to giraffes and reptiles, your family will enjoy exploring animal habitats, learning about conservation, and making memories together. 🌎💚
🎁 Includes:
✅ Digital Family Day Pass (admission for 2 adults & 2 children)
✅ Access to 140+ species and interactive exhibits
✅ Certificate must be presented at the front admissions booth upon arrival — this serves as the entry ticket
🙏 Donated by the Greater Vancouver Zoo
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $125
Invest in your health with a 60-minute personalized nutrition consultation with Veronica Logelin, Registered Holistic Nutritionist. 🌿
During this one-on-one session, Veronica will take a deep dive into your lifestyle, goals, and unique nutritional needs, creating a tailored plan to support your wellbeing. Whether you’re looking to boost energy, improve digestion, or build sustainable habits, this consultation offers the expert guidance you need to feel your best.
🎁 Includes:
✅ 60-minute nutrition consultation
✅ Personalized recommendations and strategies
✅ Support for creating lasting, healthy change
🙏 Donated by Veronica Logelin at The Nest Clinic
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $120
Reach new heights with 4 drop-in passes to The Hive Climbing in Vancouver! 🧗♀️ Whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned climber, this package includes everything you need for a great day on the wall — including shoe rentals and a full orientation to get you started safely and confidently. 🧼👟📋
The Hive offers a fun, supportive atmosphere with top-tier bouldering walls and welcoming community vibes. Perfect for individuals or small groups looking for an active, exciting experience!
🎟️ Includes:
✅ 4 drop-in climbing passes
✅ Shoe rentals
✅ Orientation session for beginners
The passes can be redeemed in the gym, at any of our Hive locations: Vancouver, North Shore, Poco, or Surrey.
Let the adventure begin — one climb at a time! 🧱💪✨
🙏 Donated by The Hive
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $120
tep into comfort and style with See Kai Run, a beloved children’s footwear brand designed to keep little feet happy, healthy, and on the move! 🧒👧
With this gift card, you can choose from a wide range of high-quality shoes — from first walkers to sneakers and sandals — all crafted with durability, flexibility, and fun designs kids love. 🌟
🎁 Includes:
✅ Gift card for 2 pairs of shoes
✅ Stylish, supportive footwear for kids of all ages
✅ Shoes made for play, exploration, and adventure
🙏 Donated by See Kai Run
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $110
Experience the powerful contrast of heat and cold with 2 drop-in sessions at Kolm Kontrast, Vancouver’s immersive wellness space rooted in Nordic traditions. 🌿
Each session includes access to the sauna, ice bath, and tea lounge — the perfect balance of intensity and relaxation. Whether you’re seeking recovery, stress relief, or a mindful reset, this ritual offers deep physical and mental renewal. 🧖♀️🍵
✨ Includes:
✅ 2 drop-in passes
🔥 Traditional sauna access
❄️ Ice bath experience
🍵 Access to tranquil tea lounge
Embrace the contrast. Leave feeling grounded, refreshed, and fully alive. 🌬️💛
🙏 Donated by Kolm Kontrast
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $100
Breathe deeply, move mindfully, and reconnect with yourself with this one-month unlimited membership to Modo Yoga Vancouver. 🌿🕯️
Enjoy unlimited access to a wide range of heated and non-heated classes, including Modo, Yin, Power, and Meditation — all offered in a welcoming, eco-conscious space designed to support your body, mind, and spirit.
Whether you're new to yoga or deep in your practice, this membership invites you to flow, sweat, and recharge. 💫
✨ Includes:
✅ One month of unlimited yoga classes
✅ Access to their 3 three Vancouver locations (East Van, North Van or Olympic Village)
✅ A variety of class styles and times
*Valid until 31st March 2026
🙏 Donated by Modo Yoga
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $100
Pamper yourself with clean, conscious body care from Nala Care — a Vancouver-based brand known for its luxurious, all-natural deodorants and skincare products. ✨🌸
This $100 gift card gives you access to a range of toxin-free, handcrafted essentials designed to nourish your skin and support your well-being. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting to someone special, this is self-care you can feel good about. 💚
🧴 Includes:
✅ $100 to spend at Nala Care
✅ Natural deodorants, body balms, skincare, and more
✅ Proudly made with clean, cruelty-free ingredients
Feel fresh, confident, and cared for - the natural way. 🌼💧
🙏 Donated by Nala Care
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $100
Treat your tastebuds to a beautifully curated charcuterie board from KC Catering, perfect for entertaining, gifting, or simply indulging! 🍇🥖🧀
This $100 gift card can be used toward one of KC Catering’s signature boards, artfully arranged with gourmet cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruits, spreads, and more. Ideal for special occasions, date nights, or elevating your next gathering with delicious style. ✨🍷
🎁 Includes:
✅ $100 credit toward a custom charcuterie board
✅ Locally sourced, high-quality ingredients
✅ Pick up only in Maple Ridge
📌 Donated by KC Catering
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $100
Comforting apparel designed with love for the loss mother. Something warm for the hard and heavy days. A subtle way to honour & remember your babies. 🤍
This crewneck was designed to feel like a warm hug during such a heartbreaking time. Wear it while doing activities you wish you had your child here for. The discrete white design represents the shared, often unspoken experience of mothers who have experienced miscarriage — a “secret club” that nobody talks about, but you are in it. Because our babies are constantly on our minds, this piece allows you to honour and remember them throughout your day.
🎁 Includes:
✅ $100 gift card
✅ Access to locally designed apparel & accessories
✅ Support for an independent Vancouver brand
🙏 Donated by Wishiwasntinthisclub
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $85
Step into a world of color and beauty with 2 admission passes to The Butchart Gardens, one of Canada’s most iconic attractions. 🌿✨
Located just outside Victoria, BC, The Butchart Gardens features 55 acres of breathtaking floral displays, meandering pathways, and enchanting landscapes that change with every season. From spring blossoms 🌷 to summer roses 🌹 and dazzling holiday lights 🎄, it’s a feast for the senses all year long.
🎁 Includes:
✅ 2 general admission passes
✅ Access to all seasonal gardens and displays
✅ An unforgettable outing filled with nature’s beauty
📅 Not valid on Firework Saturdays or Special Event days
🙏 Donated by The Butchart Gardens
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $75
Indulge in some delicious moments with this tasty gift card bundle! 🍨☕
Enjoy $50 to Earnest Ice Cream, Vancouver’s beloved spot for rich, creamy, and thoughtfully crafted ice cream flavors that will satisfy any sweet tooth. ✨
Plus, get $25 to Rain or Shine, perfect for sipping on refreshing drinks or grabbing a cozy café treat at this local favourite. 🌦️
🎁 Includes:
✅ $50 gift card to Earnest Ice Cream
✅ $25 gift card to Rain or Shine
✅ A sweet treat experience for yourself or to share with friends and family
🙏 Donated by Earnest Ice Cream & Rain or Shine
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $77
Savor the flavors of the Fraser Valley with this delightful package from Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery. 🌾🍷
Enjoy a wine tasting experience for four, sampling award-winning berry and grape wines crafted right on the farm. Then, bring the magic home with the Krause Berry Farms Cookbook, filled with delicious recipes to inspire your kitchen creations. 📖✨
🎁 Includes:
✅ Wine tasting for 4 guests at Krause Estate Winery
✅ Krause Berry Farms Cookbook with farm-fresh recipes
✅ A perfect pairing of local flavor and inspiration
🙏 Donated by Krause Berry Farms
Starting bid
💰 Valued at $70
Treat the little ones in your life to a playful and educational prize package! 🌈
This bundle includes a gift card to Dilly Dally Kids, a beloved Vancouver toy store known for its curated selection of quality toys, games, and creative playthings. 🪀🎨🧩
Plus, receive a gift card to Kidsbooks Vancouver, your go-to destination for engaging children’s stories, picture books, and more literary fun! 📚✨🦕🧙♂️🦄
🎁 Includes:
✅ $30 Gift card to Dilly Dally Kids
✅ $40 Gift card to Kidsbooks Vancouver
✅ Perfect for birthdays, rainy day fun, or sparking imagination any day of the week
Let the adventures begin! 🚀🧚♀️📖
🙏 Donated by Dilly Dally Kids & Kidsbooks
