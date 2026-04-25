Stock Tank Pool Silent Auction for County Kids Read!

BRAND NEW 8' Stock Tank Pool Package! Valued at $3899 and currently SOLD OUT on Salt Shack's website - this is your chance to get a great deal AND support children's literacy in Prince Edward County!





Package includes:

-8-foot Salt Shack Backyards stock tank pool (raw/silver)

-Delivery (anywhere in Southern Ontario), installation, and ongoing support

-DIY Round Deck Digital Design File

-PLUS Custom cover, Filter pump, Floating chlorine dispenser, and Automatic timer





The Pool can be delivered anywhere in Southern Ontario. Delivery will take place in Summer 2026 - exact date to be confirmed between the buyer and Salt Shack based on Salt Shack's delivery schedule/availability.





From Salt Shack's website: "From durable stock tank pools to quick-inflate backyard pools, we make summer easy. Expert guidance, simple setup, and ongoing support mean more time for fun and less time worrying about your pool. Salt Shack brings years of expertise to every summer setup. We handle the heavy lifting and provide guidance on setup, maintenance, safety, and storage so you can simply relax and enjoy. Our ongoing customer support ensures your pool experience is effortless and enjoyable, season after season."





saltshackbackyards.com