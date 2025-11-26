Buy a Day Fundraiser!

OPIRG Brock
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OPIRG Brock

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OPIRG Brock

About this event

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December 1
$1

If you pay $2 for this day, you will receive 2 raffle tickets! To pay $2, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 2
$2

If you pay $4 for this day, you will receive 4 raffle tickets! To pay $4, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 3
$3

If you pay $6 for this day, you will receive 6 raffle tickets! To pay $6, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 4
$4

If you pay $8 for this day, you will receive 8 raffle tickets! To pay $8, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 5
$5

If you pay $10 for this day, you will receive 10 raffle tickets! To pay $10, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 6
$6

If you pay $12 for this day, you will receive 12 raffle tickets! To pay $12, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 7
$7

If you pay $14 for this day, you will receive 14 raffle tickets! To pay $14, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 8
$8

If you pay $16 for this day, you will receive 16 raffle tickets! To pay $16, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 9
$9

If you pay $18 for this day, you will receive 18 raffle tickets! To pay $18, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 10
$10

If you pay $20 for this day, you will receive 20 raffle tickets! To pay $20, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 11
$11

If you pay $22 for this day, you will receive 22 raffle tickets! To pay $22, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 12
$12

If you pay $24 for this day, you will receive 24 raffle tickets! To pay $24, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 13
$13

If you pay $26 for this day, you will receive 26 raffle tickets! To pay $26, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 14
$14

If you pay $28 for this day, you will receive 28 raffle tickets! To pay $28, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 15
$15

If you pay $30 for this day, you will receive 30 raffle tickets! To pay $30, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 16
$16

If you pay $32 for this day, you will receive 32 raffle tickets! To pay $32, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 17
$17

If you pay $34 for this day, you will receive 34 raffle tickets! To pay $34, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 18
$18

If you pay $36 for this day, you will receive 36 raffle tickets! To pay $36, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 19
$19

If you pay $38 for this day, you will receive 38 raffle tickets! To pay $38, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 20
$20

If you pay $40 for this day, you will receive 40 raffle tickets! To pay $40, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 21
$21

If you pay $42 for this day, you will receive 42 raffle tickets! To pay $42, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 22
$22

If you pay $44 for this day, you will receive 44 raffle tickets! To pay $44, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 23
$23

If you pay $46 for this day, you will receive 46 raffle tickets! To pay $46, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 24
$24

If you pay $48 for this day, you will receive 48 raffle tickets! To pay $48, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 25
$25

If you pay $50 for this day, you will receive 50 raffle tickets! To pay $50, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 26
$26

If you pay $52 for this day, you will receive 52 raffle tickets! To pay $52, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 27
$27

If you pay $54 for this day, you will receive 54 raffle tickets! To pay $54, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 28
$28

If you pay $56 for this day, you will receive 56 raffle tickets! To pay $56, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 29
$29

If you pay $58 for this day, you will receive 58 raffle tickets! To pay $58, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 30
$30

If you pay $60 for this day, you will receive 60 raffle tickets! To pay $60, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

December 31
$31

If you pay $62 for this day, you will receive 62 raffle tickets! To pay $62, click 'Add+' and it should say purchasing 2 tickets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!