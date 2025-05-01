BYE BYE Horizon Roc | One last climb, a big party! 🎉

Make a voluntary contribution of $10 to AEM or add the desired amount at the bottom of the form. It will be used to sustain and continue developing programs through Accès Escalade Montréal and to help the youth members of the HR AEM competition team. THANK YOU!

Make a voluntary contribution of $10 to AEM or add the desired amount at the bottom of the form. It will be used to sustain and continue developing programs through Accès Escalade Montréal and to help the youth members of the HR AEM competition team. THANK YOU!

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