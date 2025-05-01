BYE BYE Horizon Roc | One last climb, a big party! 🎉

Make a voluntary contribution of $10 to AEM or add the desired amount at the bottom of the form. It will be used to sustain and continue developing programs through Accès Escalade Montréal and to help the youth members of the HR AEM competition team. THANK YOU!
Make a voluntary contribution of $10 to AEM or add the desired amount at the bottom of the form. It will be used to sustain and continue developing programs through Accès Escalade Montréal and to help the youth members of the HR AEM competition team. THANK YOU!
HR boulder accreditation Holder
Free
Access to the event with access to bouldering areas and rope-less activities.
Access to the event with access to bouldering areas and rope-less activities.
HR Top Rope Accreditation Holder
Free
Access to the event with access to bouldering and top rope areas and roped activities.
Access to the event with access to bouldering and top rope areas and roped activities.
HR Lead Climber Accreditation Holder
Free
Access to the event with access to bouldering, top rope and lead climber areas and roped activities.
Access to the event with access to bouldering, top rope and lead climber areas and roped activities.
Youth (with accredites adult)
Free
Access to the event with access to the same areas and activities (bouldering and/or top rope) as the accompanying accredited adult
Access to the event with access to the same areas and activities (bouldering and/or top rope) as the accompanying accredited adult
Add a donation for AEM (Accès escalade Montréal)
$
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