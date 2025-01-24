Bytown Ottawa Sword Symposium 2025

General admission for all classes at the event!
Please note that this platform automatically adds a 15% donation at checkout. Remember to remove this donation on the next page if you do not wish to support Zeffy
General admission for all classes at the event!
Please note that this platform automatically adds a 15% donation at checkout. Remember to remove this donation on the next page if you do not wish to support Zeffy
2 Day Student or modest income discounted admission
$175
A discounted price for students and those with limited income. Please note that this platform automatically adds a 15% donation at checkout. Remember to remove this donation on the next page if you do not wish to support Zeffy
A discounted price for students and those with limited income. Please note that this platform automatically adds a 15% donation at checkout. Remember to remove this donation on the next page if you do not wish to support Zeffy
Saturday Admission
$115
General Admission for Saturday if you can only make it one day
General Admission for Saturday if you can only make it one day
Sunday Admission
$115
General Admission for Sunday if you can only make it one day
General Admission for Sunday if you can only make it one day
T-Shirt
$25
Choose this option to buy an awesome t-shirt. Sizing on the next page. Choisissez cette option pour acheter un magnifique t-shirt. Le choix des tailles se fait à la page suivante.
Choose this option to buy an awesome t-shirt. Sizing on the next page. Choisissez cette option pour acheter un magnifique t-shirt. Le choix des tailles se fait à la page suivante.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!