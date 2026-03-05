CISV Toronto

Hosted by

CISV Toronto

About this event

C-2026-035 StepUp15 Riga, Latvia Delegate Fee

C-2026-035 StepUp Riga, Latvia Deposit
$1,200

8 left!

Program Fee Deposit


Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment.

StepUp Riga Balance of Deposit Fee
$1,200

8 left!

Balance of Program Fee


Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment.

C-2026-035 StepUp Riga, Full Fee
$2,400

8 left!

Full Riga Fee


Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!