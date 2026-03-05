C-2026-035 StepUp15 Riga, Latvia Delegate Fee

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About this event
8 left!
Program Fee Deposit
Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment.
8 left!
Balance of Program Fee
Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment.
8 left!
Full Riga Fee
Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment.
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