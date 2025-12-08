C. T. Survivors Connect's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Benefits: early access to announcements and events, optional shout out recognition on our social media, access to our quarterly CTSC newsletter, invitation to our Annual General Meeting, invitation to annual IDECT programming, discounted access to CTSC workshops and events
Valid for one year
No expiration
Benefits: early access to announcements and events, optional shout out recognition on our social media, access to our quarterly CTSC newsletter, invitation to our Annual General Meeting, invitation to annual IDECT programming, discounted access to CTSC workshops and events, AND optional recognition on our website
Valid for one year
This level is for community groups who feel drawn to our mission to end C.T.
Valid for one year
This option is for businesses to showcase their support for ending C.T. though monetary support and contributing to our advocacy.
Valid for one year
This is to collect the information of the people who give their time to help keep C.T. Survivors Connect running
