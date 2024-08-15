Davison Orchards Apple & Pear Fundraiser - North CCScholé

The Davison Gala has a very consistent deep red colour, with a subtle striped pattern. It has an amazing fresh sweet taste with a moderate firmness. One of the more notable features of the Davison Gala is that it can stay crisp for longer. While the Royal Gala is a reasonably good keeper, the Davison Gala is even better. Like all Gala apples, the Davison variety has fantastic flavour for fresh eating. They are also great in baking and pies, as they hold their shape very well, even when baked.

