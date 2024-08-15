Davison Orchards Apple & Pear Fundraiser - North CCScholé
Davison Honeycrisp
CA$42
Davison Honeycrisp are known for their large to jumbo size and incredible flavour. It is sweet with hardly any trace of acidity. This is a great example of a juicy and instantly refreshing apple. It is genuinely crisp and crunchy; however, the crunch is surprisingly light because of the apple's unique flesh.
Bartlett Pears
CA$42
Pears are harvested when fully mature, but before they become ripe. Enjoy them fresh, canned, in salad, in your favourite desserts, and more!
Gala
CA$32
The Davison Gala has a very consistent deep red colour, with a subtle striped pattern. It has an amazing fresh sweet taste with a moderate firmness.
One of the more notable features of the Davison Gala is that it can stay crisp for longer. While the Royal Gala is a reasonably good keeper, the Davison Gala is even better.
Like all Gala apples, the Davison variety has fantastic flavour for fresh eating. They are also great in baking and pies, as they hold their shape very well, even when baked.
Okanagan Blend
CA$35
A surprise mix of 2 varieties. It's not much of a gamble as they are all great. Frequent appearances from Aurora, Golden Delicious, McIntosh, and Arlet. Check out the varieties here: https://www.davisonorchards.ca/apple-varieties
