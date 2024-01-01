Join us in the Walk for Life!

With each step, we commemorate the 100,000 unborn lives lost to abortion every year in Canada and reaffirm our commitment to supporting women in unplanned pregnancies to know they are not alone.





Full event details at www.haltonalive.ca/w4l





T-shirts: Make sure you have a pro-life t-shirt to wear on the walk!

Purchase direct 905-632-3232 | [email protected]

Merch store: www.haltonalive.ca/store

At the event

Walk Format:

This year you have TWO options:

Gather and walk with Halton Alive and friends in Burlington (including a BBQ lunch) OR Walk where you are! Pick a day and time that works best for you and your team to walk that weekend.

Either way, be sure to put on your favourite pro-life t-shirt from Halton Alive so people see the pro-life message. If you are walking in your own area be sure to coordinate with your team to pick a location and walk together.

There will be teams of people walking all across Halton! We encourage you to talk about pro-life issues with your kids and team during that time and pray over the issues that threaten life in our country.



