Get ready to elevate your lifestyle and support a noble cause! The FlipCupsilon raffle offers you the chance to win an amazing selection of prizes, all while contributing to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Here’s what’s up for grabs:





Fitness First: Jumpstart your fitness journey with 3 Gold's Gym 1-Month Passes. Whether you're a gym enthusiast or just starting out, these passes are your golden ticket to a healthier you.





Shopping Spree: Treat yourself or your loved ones with our variety of gift cards. Win Lululemon, Save-On-Foods, and Best Buy gift cards and enjoy a shopping spree on us!





Music and Fun: Get exclusive access to the AMS Block Party, featuring headliners like Don Toliver and Meduza, plus many more electrifying performances. It's more than just a ticket; it's your entry to an unforgettable experience.





Why Enter? Your participation goes beyond the excitement of winning. Every ticket sold contributes directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, helping to fund vital research and support services. It’s your chance to make a difference, have fun, and possibly score some fabulous prizes!





How to Enter:





1. Purchase your raffle tickets — no limit on the number of entries!

2. Keep your fingers crossed and your heart full knowing you're supporting a great cause.





Don't miss this opportunity to win big and make a significant impact. Your contribution could lead to breakthroughs in breast cancer research. Buy your tickets now and join us in the fight against breast cancer! Together, we can make a difference. Enter now and be a part of something bigger!