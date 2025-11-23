Offered by

Penticton RollerSkate Society

About the memberships

Penticton RollerSkate Society Memberships 2026

Rattlers Roller Derby
$100

Renews monthly

Two Roller Derby Practices per week

50% Admission to Roller Rink Events

50% Drop In Admission to Skate Park

WFTDI NOT INCLUDED

Okanagan Outlaws Junior Roller Derby
$100

Renews monthly

One Roller Derby Practices per week
FREE Admission to Roller Rink Events
50% Drop In Admission to Skate Park

WFTDI NOT INCLUDED

Skate Park
$100

Renews monthly

Two Skate Park Practices per week
50% Admission to Roller Rink Events

VIP Membership
$300

Valid until June 18, 2027

Pay 3 months in advance and gain access to roller rinks for free for the duration of your membership.

Access to Skate Park and Rink Space for 4 practices per week for the duration of your membership.

Add a donation for Penticton RollerSkate Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!