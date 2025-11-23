Penticton RollerSkate Society Memberships 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Two Roller Derby Practices per week
50% Admission to Roller Rink Events
50% Drop In Admission to Skate Park
WFTDI NOT INCLUDED
Renews monthly
One Roller Derby Practices per week
FREE Admission to Roller Rink Events
50% Drop In Admission to Skate Park
WFTDI NOT INCLUDED
Renews monthly
Two Skate Park Practices per week
50% Admission to Roller Rink Events
Valid until June 18, 2027
Pay 3 months in advance and gain access to roller rinks for free for the duration of your membership.
Access to Skate Park and Rink Space for 4 practices per week for the duration of your membership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!