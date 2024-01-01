The Art of Diversity_Rotary Club of Toronto

Own a One-of-a-Kind Masterpiece and Support a Great Cause!

We are thrilled to offer you the chance to bid on a stunning custom painting, created live by the talented artist Reisha Felix, to celebrate and promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at the Rotary Club of Toronto.

**About the Artwork**

This unique piece of art, valued at $2500, is a true testament to our collective commitment to DEI. The design beautifully incorporates the values highlighted in the Rotary wheel, contributed by our dedicated members. The background consists of waves, which by their very nature, are symbols of movement, change and power. Our members helped to paint waves in the ocean symbolizing unity and our continuous efforts toward diversity, equity, and inclusion. This one-of-a-kind artwork will be a cherished addition to your home or office, serving as a constant reminder of your support for these essential values.

**Why Bid?**

By participating in this auction, you are not only vying for a bespoke work of art but also contributing to a cause that is close to our hearts. A generous 60% of the funds raised will go directly to support DEI initiatives at the Rotary Club of Toronto. Your bid will help further our mission of fostering a more inclusive and equitable community.

Join us in celebrating the power of The Art of Diversity:Celebrating the Mosaic of Humanity! Your support and generosity will make a significant impact on our community.