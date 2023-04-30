Birds of a Feather: Avian April (April 30, 2023)

This program will meet at the Nature House on Lost Lagoon (located near the intersection of Alberni and Chilco Street, underneath the viewing platform) and proceed to Cathedral Trail. Please arrive 5 minutes early to sign in. (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)

Accessibility notes: This program requires moving at a moderate pace with moderate inclines on some uneven surfaces around Lost Lagoon (such as gravel and pavement) for up to 1.5 hours. If you have any questions about accessibility, please email Anna at [email protected]

Discover the incredible variety and lives of local birds in our monthly birding program, Birds of a Feather. This month, a local birder for a relaxed interpretive outing and learn to identify and appreciate seasonal bird species. No experience required, just bring your curiosity and take flight!

Terms and conditions

(1) Registration required - NO DROP-INS ARE ALLOWED. Fees for this program are based on a sliding scale - you choose what you pay!

(2) Weather dependent - Please check your email 12 hours before the program date and time to confirm it has not been cancelled due to inclement weather such as high winds, heavy rain, or extreme heat.

(3) Program Availability - Program full or you cannot attend this day or time? Sign up here to be notified when the program runs in the future.

(4) Cancellation policy – We refund cancellations due to illness to keep everyone healthy, but the number of recent cancellations is impacting our capacity to run these programs. If you must cancel, please let us know if you need a refund or if you are able to help us offer affordable programs for the public by donating your registration fee. (This is one way we can all subsidize programs in this changing economic climate and ensure these programs are available on a sliding scale.)