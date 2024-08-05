Vancouver Coyotes HLP's annual raffle 2024

*2013 Vancouver Coyotes HPL Team Raffle Draw*
Support the 2013 Vancouver Coyotes HPL team by participating in our raffle draw! With 100 squares available for $50 each, you'll have a chance to win exciting prizes while helping us offset the significant costs associated with high-performance hockey.
*Purpose:*
The funds raised will directly impact our dedicated players, helping to cover expenses such as:
- Travel costs
- Tournament fees
- Specialized training
- Uniforms and gear
*Prizes:*
1. Weber charcoal grill
2. Gift cards:
- Meridian Meats ($100)
- Bass Pro Shop ($100)
- Lululemon ($100)
- Spa Utopia ($125)
- Ultimate Dining (2 x $50)
- Cineplex ($100)
- Chapters Indigo ($75)
- Meridian Meats ($100)
- North Shore Bike Park ($100)
- Sports Chek ($50)
3. Nike Dunk runners ($100)
4. Development camps:
- RD Camp ($300)
- NWB Development Camp ($400)
5. Sports performance accessories ($200)
6. Club seat tickets for the Jr. Canucks ($300)
7. Two tickets to the Vancouver Canucks ($175)
8. Cash prizes:
- $500
- $250 (2 x)
9. Other prizes:
- Life blood analysis ($220)
- Teeth whitening kits (2 x $300)
- Pure gift pack
- Backroad Maps bundle
- All-backpack from Vancouver Airport ($150)
- Private ice time ($300)
- Sammy J's gift card ($100)
*Thank you for your support!* Your contribution will make a significant impact on our players' experience and help us achieve our goals.
*2013 Vancouver Coyotes HPL Team Raffle Draw*
Support the 2013 Vancouver Coyotes HPL team by participating in our raffle draw! With 100 squares available for $50 each, you'll have a chance to win exciting prizes while helping us offset the significant costs associated with high-performance hockey.
*Purpose:*
The funds raised will directly impact our dedicated players, helping to cover expenses such as:
- Travel costs
- Tournament fees
- Specialized training
- Uniforms and gear
*Prizes:*
1. Weber charcoal grill
2. Gift cards:
- Meridian Meats ($100)
- Bass Pro Shop ($100)
- Lululemon ($100)
- Spa Utopia ($125)
- Ultimate Dining (2 x $50)
- Cineplex ($100)
- Chapters Indigo ($75)
- Meridian Meats ($100)
- North Shore Bike Park ($100)
- Sports Chek ($50)
3. Nike Dunk runners ($100)
4. Development camps:
- RD Camp ($300)
- NWB Development Camp ($400)
5. Sports performance accessories ($200)
6. Club seat tickets for the Jr. Canucks ($300)
7. Two tickets to the Vancouver Canucks ($175)
8. Cash prizes:
- $500
- $250 (2 x)
9. Other prizes:
- Life blood analysis ($220)
- Teeth whitening kits (2 x $300)
- Pure gift pack
- Backroad Maps bundle
- All-backpack from Vancouver Airport ($150)
- Private ice time ($300)
- Sammy J's gift card ($100)
*Thank you for your support!* Your contribution will make a significant impact on our players' experience and help us achieve our goals.
Add a donation for Vancouver Coyotes HLP
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!