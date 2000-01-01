The Brain Injury Association of Windsor and Essex County (BIAWE)is a registered charity. Our mission is to enhance the lives of those affected by an acquired brain injury through education, awareness and support.





Proceeds of the sales from the Brain Boutique support the programs and services offered by BIAWE for persons affected by an acquired brain injury, and BIAWE's public education programs.





PICK UP ONLY - All articles are to be picked up at 1100 University Ave W. (home of Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario) in BIAWE's office #11 on the second floor. Please make arrangements for pickup by calling 226-346-4305.