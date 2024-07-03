2024 Celebrating Community Champions Silent Auction

The Pink Amethyst Butterfly Wing Slabs are a stunning addition to any crystal collection. These are large slabs are made from genuine pink amethyst, a type of quartz known for its calming and stress-relieving properties. The slabs are shaped and polished to resemble butterfly wings, adding a touch of whimsy to their already beautiful design. The pink amethyst used to create these slabs is known for its soft, feminine energy, making it a great choice for anyone looking to bring a sense of peace and balance to their life. The slabs are perfect for display on a tabletop or shelf, or can be used in crystal grids or meditation practices. In addition to their aesthetic and energetic qualities, these Pink Amethyst Butterfly Wing Slabs are also durable and easy to clean. Simply wipe them down with a damp cloth to keep them looking their best. Overall, the Pink Amethyst Butterfly Wing Slabs are a beautiful and unique addition to any home or crystal collection. They make a great gift for any crystal lover or anyone looking to bring a sense of peace and love Amethyst is an extremely powerful and protective stone with high spiritual vibration. It gaurds against psychic attack, transmuting the the energy into love. Amethyst is a natural stress reliever that also encourages inner strength, spirituality, and intuition. It attracts positive energy while ridding the body or your home of negative energy. Promotes sobriety, helps break addictions; encourages spiritual awakening and peace; transformation and meditation; calms, balances, and clears aura. • Spiritual insight • Promotes a sense of good judgment • Provokes honesty • Encourages a quiet and calm mind • Aids in meditation to find deep inner peace • Comfort at times of loss or grief • aids sleep, dreaming, inspiration and intuition • Helps balance the brow chakra One of the most important of the amethyst healing properties is its ability to attract positive energy while simultaneously ridding your body of negative energy--which includes feelings of stress, anxiety, fear and other negative emotions

The Pink Amethyst Butterfly Wing Slabs are a stunning addition to any crystal collection. These are large slabs are made from genuine pink amethyst, a type of quartz known for its calming and stress-relieving properties. The slabs are shaped and polished to resemble butterfly wings, adding a touch of whimsy to their already beautiful design. The pink amethyst used to create these slabs is known for its soft, feminine energy, making it a great choice for anyone looking to bring a sense of peace and balance to their life. The slabs are perfect for display on a tabletop or shelf, or can be used in crystal grids or meditation practices. In addition to their aesthetic and energetic qualities, these Pink Amethyst Butterfly Wing Slabs are also durable and easy to clean. Simply wipe them down with a damp cloth to keep them looking their best. Overall, the Pink Amethyst Butterfly Wing Slabs are a beautiful and unique addition to any home or crystal collection. They make a great gift for any crystal lover or anyone looking to bring a sense of peace and love Amethyst is an extremely powerful and protective stone with high spiritual vibration. It gaurds against psychic attack, transmuting the the energy into love. Amethyst is a natural stress reliever that also encourages inner strength, spirituality, and intuition. It attracts positive energy while ridding the body or your home of negative energy. Promotes sobriety, helps break addictions; encourages spiritual awakening and peace; transformation and meditation; calms, balances, and clears aura. • Spiritual insight • Promotes a sense of good judgment • Provokes honesty • Encourages a quiet and calm mind • Aids in meditation to find deep inner peace • Comfort at times of loss or grief • aids sleep, dreaming, inspiration and intuition • Helps balance the brow chakra One of the most important of the amethyst healing properties is its ability to attract positive energy while simultaneously ridding your body of negative energy--which includes feelings of stress, anxiety, fear and other negative emotions

More details...