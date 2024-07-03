2024 Celebrating Community Champions Silent Auction

Spend your summer next year watching the Barrie Baycats, 2024 IBL Dominico Champions!
Spend your summer next year watching the Barrie Baycats, 2024 IBL Dominico Champions!
2025 FLEX PACK to the Barrie Baycats Baseball Club
$20
Starting bid
Includes 8 Flexible Tickets, used in any quantity throughout the regular season. Value of $65
Includes 8 Flexible Tickets, used in any quantity throughout the regular season. Value of $65
Two Night Deerhurst Getaway (Dec 17-19) #1
$100
Starting bid
Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with an enchanting two night getaway December 17th-19th at Ontario’s favourite vacation destination resort in Muskoka - Deerhurst Resort. Experience the magic of the holiday lights in Huntsville, and take in the beauty of the natural lakeside surroundings to welcome in winter. Meals included for one individual
Two Night Deerhurst Getaway (Dec 17-19) #2
$100
Starting bid
Two Night Deerhurst Getaway (Dec 17-19) #3
$100
Starting bid
Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with an enchanting two night getaway December 17th-19th at Ontario’s favourite vacation destination resort in Muskoka - Deerhurst Resort. Experience the magic of the holiday lights in Huntsville, and take in the beauty of the natural lakeside surroundings to welcome in winter. Meals included for one individual
OPP Ride Along
$50
Starting bid
A truly unique experience to Ridealong with one of the Community Mobilization Team members. Get to have a tour of the Orillia Detachment and experience a day in the life of a Community Officer in the passenger seat of a cruiser. Please note this is for an individual who is 18+
Pink Amethyst Butterfly Wing Slabs
$300
Starting bid
The Pink Amethyst Butterfly Wing Slabs are a stunning addition to any crystal collection. These are large slabs are made from genuine pink amethyst, a type of quartz known for its calming and stress-relieving properties. The slabs are shaped and polished to resemble butterfly wings, adding a touch of whimsy to their already beautiful design.
The pink amethyst used to create these slabs is known for its soft, feminine energy, making it a great choice for anyone looking to bring a sense of peace and balance to their life. The slabs are perfect for display on a tabletop or shelf, or can be used in crystal grids or meditation practices.
In addition to their aesthetic and energetic qualities, these Pink Amethyst Butterfly Wing Slabs are also durable and easy to clean. Simply wipe them down with a damp cloth to keep them looking their best.
Overall, the Pink Amethyst Butterfly Wing Slabs are a beautiful and unique addition to any home or crystal collection. They make a great gift for any crystal lover or anyone looking to bring a sense of peace and love
Amethyst is an extremely powerful and protective stone with high spiritual vibration. It gaurds against psychic attack, transmuting the the energy into love. Amethyst is a natural stress reliever that also encourages inner strength, spirituality, and intuition. It attracts positive energy while ridding the body or your home of negative energy. Promotes sobriety, helps break addictions; encourages spiritual awakening and peace; transformation and meditation; calms, balances, and clears aura.
• Spiritual insight
• Promotes a sense of good judgment
• Provokes honesty
• Encourages a quiet and calm mind
• Aids in meditation to find deep inner peace
• Comfort at times of loss or grief
• aids sleep, dreaming, inspiration and intuition
• Helps balance the brow chakra
One of the most important of the amethyst healing properties is its ability to attract positive energy while simultaneously ridding your body of negative energy--which includes feelings of stress, anxiety, fear and other negative emotions
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures: Nordic Centre
Winter Weekday Day Trail Pass and Snowshoe Rental Equipment for 4. Enjoy snowshoeing 12km of forest trails. Southern Ontario's longest Suspension Bridge. Incredible look out points, Pathway of Wooden Carvings. (Value of $239)
FIND YOURSELF IN NATURE! Just a few minutes from Collingwood, in one of Canada's 18 UNESCO biosphere reserves, are 370 unspoiled acres of mature hardwood forest. We are here, atop the Niagara Escarpment, where snowshoers and cross-country skiers alike will enjoy our breathtaking world of adventure in nature!
sceniccaves.com
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures: Nordic Centre
Scenic Caves Nature Adventure: PARK ADMISSION
$30
Starting bid
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures: Park Admission for 4
Enjoy: Caves/Crevasse, Suspension Bridge, 15km Hiking Trail Centre, Look Out Points, Trout Pond (feed the fish), Picnic Grounds, Children's Adventure Playground, Pathway of Wooden Carvings
Valid for one day visit only (value of $158)
FIND YOURSELF IN NATURE. Just a few minutes from Collingwood in one of Canada's 18 UNESCO biosphere reserves, are 370 unspoiled acres of mature hardwood forest. We are here, high atop the Niagara Escarpment, where an incredible collection of experiences and memories waits for you, and for every member of your family. A Breathtaking World of Adventure in Nature!
sceniccaves.com
Two Alpine Day N' Night Lift Tickets: Horseshoe Resort
$40
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to Two Alpine Day n' Night Lift Tickets for the 2024-2025 Winter Season at Horseshoe Resort.
Horseshoe Resort is a top getaway destination for outdoor adventures that are fun for the whole family. Located one hour North of Toronto, we offer four seasons of fun for thrill-seekers and adventurers alike! With two restaurants within steps of your accommodations, an indoor pool and hot tub, onsite spa facilities and more, there's something for everyone!
Feel the rush with 29 ski runs, 6 lifts, Ontario's longest beginner's carpet and Outlaw Terrain Park. Horseshoe Resort will deliver all the skiing and snowboarding excitement you can handle! We offer some of the best cross country skiing in Canada. If skiing isn't your thig, stray on some snowshoes, jump on a fat bike or create everlasting memories on Ontario's longest snow tubing hill.
One Couples Will & POA's: Eastview Legal Services
$50
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for One Couples Will & Power of Attorney at Eastview Legal Services with Kyle M Cameron
204 Blake Street, Barrie ON
Two ticket to 2025 Drayton Entertainment Production
$30
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to Two Tickets to a 2025 Drayton Entertainment productions at any of the following theatres:
Drayton Festival Theatre
Huron Country Playhouse, Grand Bend
St. Jacobs Country Playhouse
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge
King's Wharf Theatre, Penetanguishene
Hildebrand Schoolhouse Theatre, St. Jacobs
Sterling Silver Necklace: Town's Jewellers
$40
Starting bid
A stunning sterling silver, rhodium plated necklace with clear and black cubics donated from Towns Jewellers in Orillia. Retail value of $125
Seasonal Car Service & Front End Inspection: Canadian Tire
$25
Starting bid
Canadian Tire Service Barrie (320 Bayfield Street) provides one courtesy Seasonal Service and one courtesy Front End inspection to be redeemed within the same visit. Appointment Required (Value of $100)
Includes:
- Provide a FREE Quick Check using our state-of-the-art Hunter equipment. This will provide you with a review of thread depths, battery level, brakes, tire pressure as well as alignment and engine management status
- Road test your vehicle
- Oil change with up to 5 litres of oil and filters to a value of $5.00
- Tire rotation
- Courtesy inspection of coolant, washer, power steering and transmission fluids (top ups extra charge)
- Visual front end, exhaust and brake inspection and report on loose worn components
2 Adult Night Lift Tickets: Mount St. Louis Moonstone
$40
Starting bid
Two Adult Night Lift Tickets for the 2024-2025 season at Mount St. Louis Moonstone. (Value of $158 + HST)
The Night Lift Tickets are Valid Mid December through to Mid-March, Wednesday to Sunday 4:00PM to 9:00PM for the 2024/2025 season only.
Four Barrie Colts Tickets
$40
Starting bid
Four tickets to a Thursday night home game during the 2024-2025 regular season!
Two Theatre Tickets and Tumblers for South Simcoe Theatre
$20
Starting bid
Two tickets for any Main Season Performance at The South Simcoe Theatre, Cookstown. Expiry May 30, 2026
Upcoming Shows:
The Secret Garden, November 1-17, 2024
Having Hope at Home, Feb 28 - March 16, 2025
Pippin, May 2-18, 2025
Four Play: A Showcase of Play Readings, Jun 5-8, 2025
Giftcard Gallore!
$100
Starting bid
A multitude of giftcards to start off your holiday shopping.
- $100 The Keg Steakhouse & Bar
- $100 Ultimate Dining Card
- $50 Mariposa Market
- 5 Free Dominos Pizzas (Barrie)
- $50 American Eagle Giftcard
Hand Drawn Framed Wall of China Picture
$20
Starting bid
Hand drawn picture of the Great Wall of China in a wooden frame and set in glass. A stunning addition to any home.
Indigo Blanket
$15
Starting bid
Get cozy this fall with a beautiful blanket from Indigo.
